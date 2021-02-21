UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

International Publishers Association President In Ivory Coast For Fact-finding And Solidarity Visit

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 11:30 PM

International Publishers Association President in Ivory Coast for fact-finding and solidarity visit

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2021) International Publishers Association (IPA) President, Bodour Al Qasimi, has encouraged Ivory Coast’s publishers to remodel their businesses as part of an IPA drive to rebuild publishing as a more resilient and sustainable sector.

Al Qasimi was in Abidjan meeting members of l’Association des Editeurs de Côte d'Ivoire (ASSEDI, Ivory Coast Publishers Association) to discuss current challenges and ways book publishers can adapt to new industry dynamics.

The publishers briefed the IPA President on how COVID-19 had brought their national industry to its knees, sending book sales through the floor due to stringent virus containment measures, such as school closures and cancellations of book fairs.

Rethinking business models will be paramount to the survival of Africa’s book sector, where a near-total reliance on textbook production leaves it vulnerable. In addition, more African governments are entering the educational publishing arena, and remote education is fast becoming the norm.

Addressing ASSEDI officials and local publishers, the IPA President said: ‘Lasting solutions to Africa’s publishing, literacy, and book accessibility challenges will require African ownership, African innovation and African energy. While these are very testing times for publishers, this is also an opportunity to think big and to design new business models and strategies with a focus on international, as well as national, markets.

’ In Abidjan, Al Qasimi also met Albert Nsengiyumva, Executive Secretary of the Association of the Development of Education in Africa (ADEA), to explore potential IPA-ADEA collaborations to champion quality, inclusive education across Africa.

Ivory Coast - the third leg of Al Qasimi’s tour - followed visits to Egypt and Kenya. At each stop, the IPA President has gathered frontline market intelligence from the national publishers associations and listened to their fears about the deep socioeconomic uncertainty.

Al Qasimi has also been presenting IPA’s 2021 vision to develop effective, research-based strategies to regenerate global publishing as a resilient, future-proof sector. This will entail engineering robust business ecosystems within which thriving publishers can enhance their essential contribution to education, social development and knowledge economies.

The IPA President was also received by Kandia Camara, Minister of National Education and Technical and Vocational Education and Training. They agreed that how academic publishers in Ivory Coast need to pivot to producing digital courseware to improve their prospects for growth.

Related Topics

Africa Business Education Egypt Abidjan Ivory Coast Kenya Market National University From Industry

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed visits IDEX 2021

36 minutes ago

ADNOC outlines technology leadership ambition at f ..

2 hours ago

IDEX 2021 a leading global gathering for a hopeful ..

2 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives Kazakh PM&#039;s note

2 hours ago

Tawazun inks multiple agreements with Saab at IDEX ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler approves AED500 mn for sanitation de ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.