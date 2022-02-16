UrduPoint.com

International Publishers Association To Organise Symposium On Impact Of Covid Pandemic On Global Publishing Industry

Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2022 | 12:45 AM

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2022) The International Publishers Association (IPA) will organise on Thursday a virtual symposium on the findings of a series of InSPIRe workshops involving publishing houses, distributors, authors, educators, bookfairs,and reading, literacy and freedom of expression advocates.

InSPIRe is an IPA-led, wide-ranging consultation to understand the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on global publishing and put forward recommendations to increase the industry’s resilience and sustainability.

The directors - general of UNESCO, Audrey Azoulay, and of the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO), Daren Tang, will open the symposium.

The workshops built on the initial findings of a survey of InSPIRe charter signatories which was published at Frankfurt Book Fair in 2021 as the InSPIRe reporst. The workshops dissected the challenges, opportunities, and partnership prospects in the five areas named by InSPIRe consultees as priorities: copyright, freedom to publish, sustainability, diversity and inclusion, and technology and innovation. The workshops were a unique discussion platform for a cross-section of professionals from the wider publishing space to bring their perspectives, experiences, and ideas.

IPA Secretary General José Borghino will lead a discussion about the findings with John Degen, Executive Director of the Writers’ Union of Canada and Chair of the International Authors Forum (IAF); Andre Breedt, Managing Director of Nielsen Book; and Jean-Luc Treutenaere, Co-President of the European and International Booksellers Federation (EIBF).

IPA President, Bodour Al Qasimi, said, "I am extremely proud of the International Publishers Association’s stewardship in convening such a distinguished group of stakeholders to co-develop a more sustainable resilient global publishing industry. This is one of the first times that I can remember that the industry has been able to establish a global, multi-stakeholder discussion on the future of publishing. Despite sometimes opposing industry interests, the International Publishers Association stepped up at one of the most critical times for our industry to set aside differences and challenge siloed thinking. We need to build on this solidarity to future proof publishing."

