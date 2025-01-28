International Rain Enhancement Forum kicks off in Abu Dhabi

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2025) Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs, the 7th International Rain Enhancement Forum (IREF) kicked off today in Abu Dhabi.

Organised by the UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science (UAEREP), from 28th to 30th January 2025 at Conrad Abu Dhabi, Etihad Towers, the 7th IREF is drawing the participation of over 50 high-profile speakers from across the globe, including top global experts, policymakers, and researchers to advance discussions on water security and weather modification.

H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in a speech delivered on his behalf by Dr. Abdulla Al Mandous, Director-General of the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) and President of the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), said, “In the UAE, we recognise that scientific research and innovation are fundamental to addressing present realities and navigating future challenges. Guided by our belief in a shared destiny for humanity, we have consistently prioritised collaboration to achieve global prosperity and build a better life for all. While advancing in areas such as space exploration, artificial intelligence, and renewable energy, we have never overlooked the importance of investing in scientific research to ensure water security and sustainability.”

H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed the critical importance of water security for the UAE, noting it is a national priority and a strategic objective that the UAE’s wise leadership is committed to under all circumstances to meet the growing needs of society and drive economic growth in the UAE.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab noted that water security is not only a local issue but a global challenge that requires collective efforts and international collaboration to address it effectively. He highlighted the UAE's dedication to playing an active role in this domain by investing in advanced technologies, participating in global dialogues, supporting research projects, and strengthening strategic partnerships that contribute to sustainable solutions for water challenges at both regional and international levels.

He also praised the unwavering support of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, whose efforts have been instrumental in achieving significant progress in this critical sector. He noted that these efforts are closely aligned with the UAE’s broader objectives of sustainable development.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab also reiterated the UAE's dedication to establishing itself as a global leader in scientific research and innovation in water security. Through landmark initiatives such as the UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science, the country continues to develop innovative solutions that enhance the sustainability of water resources.

Marking the 10th anniversary of UAEREP, which was established in 2015 as a global research initiative dedicated to supporting scientific innovation in weather modification and rain enhancement, H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan honoured a number of distinguished local and international figures and institutions that have contributed to the programme's establishment and leadership over the past decade.

The list of honourees included Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Mariam Almheiri, Head of the International Affairs Office at the Presidential Court; Ahmed Juma Al Zaabi, Advisor to the UAE President, and Abdulla Al Mangoosh, Former Director of Department of Water Resources Studies at the Office of H.

H. the President, for his pioneering efforts in establishing the rain enhancement operations in the UAE back in the 1990s.

The awarded partners included the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Defence, the General Authority of Civil Aviation, the Emirates news Agency, Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, Khalifa University for Science and Technology, Abu Dhabi Airports Company, the World Meteorological Organisation and SciencePrime.

Dr. Abdulla Al Mandous, Director-General of NCM and President of WMO, said, “I would like to express our deepest gratitude to our wise leadership, whose continuous support has been the driving force behind the success of the UAEREP over the past 10 years. Thanks to their unwavering support, we have made remarkable progress in advancing rain enhancement technologies and providing innovative solutions to address water scarcity. I am proud to highlight that the UAE’s leadership in fostering international research collaboration has earned global recognition for its impactful role in transforming local communities and shaping the global dialogue on water sustainability.”

"By developing and sharing rain enhancement sciences and technologies with the global scientific community, the UAE is pushing the boundaries of scientific knowledge and technological innovation, bridging gaps in knowledge, and opening doors to innovative approaches in sustainable water resource management. These efforts have been instrumental in positioning the UAE as a hub for rain enhancement research. This is particularly evident in our role as the organiser of the IREF, which continues to be a key global platform for collaboration and knowledge transfer in this rapidly growing scientific field.

“As we prepare to co-host the UN Water Conference with Senegal in 2026, the UAE remains committed to advancing rain enhancement science. Through initiatives like IREF, the UAE will continue to promote scientific innovation in rain enhancement research, driven by its shared vision of building a more sustainable and prosperous future for all.”

Alya Al Mazrouei, Director of UAEREP, said, “Thanks to the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and his unwavering commitment to providing the necessary support for the success of UAEREP, the programme has achieved significant milestones in developing new rain enhancement technologies and securing several international patents. This has reinforced the UAE’s position as a leading global hub for innovation in this vital scientific domain.”

The 7th IREF coincides with UAEREP’s 10th anniversary, a milestone that underscores its decade-long commitment to advancing rain enhancement science and technology as a sustainable solution to water scarcity challenges, while contributing to water and food security both locally and globally.

To date, UAEREP has allocated AED 82.6 million towards the successful completion of 11 innovative research projects, resulting in 8 patents, with 3 more pending registration. Additionally, 3 new research projects are currently underway.

With a strong emphasis on artificial intelligence solutions for weather enhancement, the Forum seeks to serve as a global platform for scientific discussions, fostering collaboration and innovation in rain enhancement science.