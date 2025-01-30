International Rain Enhancement Forum wraps up seventh edition

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jan, 2025) The International Rain Enhancement Forum (IREF) wrapped up a highly successful seventh edition today at Conrad Abu Dhabi at Etihad Towers.

Organised by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), through the UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Science (UAEREP), the event featured insightful panel discussions and interactive presentations across five key strategic pillars: Collaboration, Innovation, Capacity Building, Artificial Intelligence, and Applied Research.

Over its three-day run, the Forum drew the participation of more than 600 scientists, researchers, and specialists in weather modification and rain enhancement science.

The event also featured over 50 high-profile speakers from across the globe, including leading experts, policymakers, and researchers, discussing cutting-edge topics including Artificial Intelligence for weather modification, innovations in Autonomous Aerial Systems, and advancements in Cloud Seeding Materials, along with fostering youth engagement.

A major highlight of the event, which marked UAEREP’s 10th anniversary, was the launch of the programme’s 6th cycle for submissions of innovative research proposals, offering a grant of up US$1.5 million (AED 5.511 million) for each winning project proposal. The grant will be distributed among up to three innovative research projects over three years, with a maximum annual amount of US$550K.

During the Forum, H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs, honoured a number of distinguished local and international figures and institutions that have contributed to the programme's establishment and leadership over the past decade.

Dr. Abdulla Al Mandous, Director-General of the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) and President of the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), said, “We are proud of our wise leadership's continued support for the water security agenda as well as the growing role of IREF as a key platform for international experts and researchers to advance discussions on water security and weather modification. The UAE’s efforts in this domain significantly contribute to uniting the scientific community’s efforts toward finding new solutions for securing global water resources, particularly in regions facing water scarcity. This aligns with the UAE’s commitment to pioneering cutting-edge technologies for water security and sustainable resource management.”

Alya Al Mazrouei, Director of UAEREP, said, “The 7th IREF and its expert-led sessions reaffirm UAEREP’s dedication to advancing scientific research and enriching global dialogue on water security and climate resilience. The diverse discussions, ideas, and studies presented during the Forum will significantly contribute to the progress of rain enhancement science, and we are eager to build on these outcomes to drive further advancements in the field. While we look forward to receiving proposals for the Sixth Cycle of UAEREP, we remain committed to ensuring the seamless transition of research outcomes into practical solutions that support communities facing water scarcity challenges worldwide.”