International Scientific Conference For Persons With Disability and Adapted Physical Education launched in Sharjah

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jun, 2019) Sheikh Salem bin Abdul Rahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ruler’s Office, on Saturday, attended the opening ceremony of the sixth edition of the Khorfakkan International Scientific Conference For Persons With Disability and Adapted Physical education, KISC.

Under the slogan "Sports for people with disabilities: from organisation to optimal performance", the opening ceremony was held in the presence of Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Sports Council, and Head of the Organising Committee of the Conference.

Sheikh Saqr thanked H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan Bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, for his continuous support and keenness to empower persons with disabilities, especially in sport.

He has also noted that the conference has become an international event that attracts rich conversations and discussions that benefit this field.

During the opening remarks, the new headquarters of Khorfakkan Club for the Disabled was unveiled. Made possible by a generous grant of Sheikh Dr. Sultan, the new club is to be the biggest and most developed sports facility for persons with disabilities in the eastern region.

The sixth edition of the conference attracted numerous international participants including 200 researchers and 11 keynote speakers from around the world discussing 48 original scientific papers chosen by the conference committee.