UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

International Space Station Mission Carrying First Emirati Astronaut Launched Successfully

Sumaira FH 9 hours ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 09:00 PM

International Space Station mission carrying first Emirati astronaut launched successfully

BAIKONUR, Kazakhstan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Sep, 2019) The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre,MBRSC, announced the successful launch of the space mission carrying the first Emirati astronaut, Hazza Al Mansoori, aboard the Russian spacecraft Soyuz MS-15, at 5:57 pm UAE time.

This is the UAE’s first mission to the International Space Station,ISS, from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. Al Mansoori is accompanied on the mission by Oleg Skripochka and Jessica Meir.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Chairman of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre, who witnessed the launch live from MBRSC, dedicated this historic achievement to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

He said the achievement is a reminder of the historical contributions of Arabs to world knowledge and science, which are still being taught today in the world's largest universities and science institutes.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan expressed his best wishes to the astronaut Hazza Al Mansoori for the completion of the historic mission and the scientific experiments planned as part of it. The mission marks the beginning of a new era in which the UAE is emerging as an important player in the global scientific landscape. The country is set to enter a new stage of advanced scientific development that seeks to contribute to the future of mankind and improve the quality of human life, he said.

He attributed the success of the mission to the exceptional support of the UAE’s leadership, which has given the country’s space aspirations the highest prominence. Our space projects and plans are part of efforts to create the foundations for a future in which the people of the UAE and region will enjoy great prosperity and progress, Sheikh Hamdan added.

The successful launch of the first flight of an Emirati astronaut, aboard the Soyuz MS15 spacecraft from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, represents a major achievement for Arab and Islamic nations.

The accomplishment contributes to realising the dream of the father of the nation, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and the vision of the leadership to make the country a leading player in shaping the world’s future.

The launch was attended by Dr. Ahmad bin Abdullah Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Higher education and Advanced Skills and Chairman of UAE Space Agency; Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Chairman of MBRSC; Yousuf Hamad Al Shaibani, Director General of MBRSC; and Salem Al Marri, Head of the UAE Astronaut Programme, apart from senior officials and MBRSC team members. Family members and relatives of Hazza Al Mansoori and Sultan Al Neyadi, the UAE’s first two astronauts, also attended the event.

The UAE Astronaut Programme was launched in April 2017 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, with the objective of training the first Emirati astronauts for various scientific missions in space.

On 6 December 2017, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid posted a tweet inviting young Emiratis to register for the UAE Astronaut Programme through the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre. Hazzaa and Sultan responded to His Highness’s invitation, along with 4,020 applicants. The Committee shortlisted over 200 candidates who underwent a series of internationally benchmarked psychometric tests. Following the initial selection phase, 95 candidates were shortlisted. These candidates underwent medical and psychological tests conducted by experts from the Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Centre at the Etihad Airways Medical Centre. On 3 September 2018, the UAE announced the Names of the first two Emirati astronauts, Hazzaa Al Mansoori and Sultan Al Neyadi.

Over the course of a year, the astronauts underwent more than 90 courses and over 1,400 hours of training. The trainings were conducted under partnership agreements with major space agencies, NASA, ESA, JAXA, and Roscosmos in Moscow, Dubai, Houston and Cologne.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Education Moscow Russia UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Young Rashid Cologne Salem Progress Houston Kazakhstan April September December 2017 2018 Family Event From Best Arab Mohammed Bin Zayed

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler approves 161 urgent employment cases

4 hours ago

Hazza Al Mansoori&#039;s spaceflight historic land ..

5 hours ago

Kristalina Georgieva named IMF managing director

5 hours ago

Al Mansoori&#039;s spaceflight sets record in Emir ..

6 hours ago

Kristalina Georgieva named IMF Managing-Director

6 hours ago

Mission of first Emirati astronaut a national achi ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.