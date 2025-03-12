Open Menu

International Space Station Orbits Earth For 150,000th Time

Faizan Hashmi Published March 12, 2025 | 12:30 PM

International Space Station orbits Earth for 150,000th time

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2025) The International Space Station (ISS) has made its 150,000th revolution around the Earth since the beginning of its space mission, Roscosmos said on Tuesday.

"The station's anniversary revolution around our planet lasted from 1:32 pm Moscow time to 3:05 pm Moscow time, which was a flight from Indonesia's Sumatra Island to the Indian Ocean," the state corporation said in a statement published on its Telegram channel.

The station has flown a total of 6.4 billion kilometres during its entire operation, the statement said.

"This is 30 times more than the average distance from Earth to Mars, four times more than from Earth to Saturn and almost as far as the orbit of Pluto," it said.

The starting point is 20th November 1998, when the first ISS module of the Zarya functional cargo block was inserted into orbit.

The ISS makes an average of 16 revolutions around the Earth every day, it said.

