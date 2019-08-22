International students at Emirates Aviation University offered large discounts, free return flights

Emirates Aviation University has introduced an international student study package, offering financial benefits and support to all international students enrolling at the university starting this fall semester

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Aug, 2019) Emirates Aviation University has introduced an international student study package, offering financial benefits and support to all international students enrolling at the university starting this fall semester.

The package includes 20% savings on costs for university accommodation, 15% discount on programme fees, and a complimentary Economy class return ticket per year on Emirates airlines. The package will also offer the students free services for three persons from marhaba, an exclusive meet and greet service, free hotel accommodation for two adults for three days, as well as a waiver for all visa administration charges.

Commenting on the reasons behind the initiative, Dr. Ahmad Al Ali, Vice-Chancellor of Emirates Aviation University said, "Getting your kids settled in a new university and city can be a difficult task for many parents.

The special package will give parents peace of mind and ensure a stress-free experience, as they help their children settle in Dubai. With the new benefits, students can easily visit their parents and enjoy a comfortable lifestyle while pursuing their academic and career goals at Emirates Aviation University."

The university offers an extensive range of aviation-related specialisations, and students can choose from vocational, undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

The programmes are offered in collaboration with Coventry University, UK and accredited by different national and international institutions, including from the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) as a Maintenance Training Organisation.