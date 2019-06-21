PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jun, 2019) The International Theatre Institute, ITI, has hailed the initiative of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to restore ''The Château de Fontainebleau’s historic Imperial Theatre'' in Paris.

On the occasion of the official opening of the Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Theatre, Mohamed Saif Al-Afkham, President of ITI said, "The UAE's pioneering experience in building communication bridges with the peoples of the world at all levels has contributed to creating a suitable environment for exchanging experiences, learning about the experiences of other cultures and developing a mechanism for dialogue among various cultures."

''The UAE's wise leadership has believed in raising knowledge awareness and supporting cultural enlightenment experiences in the world, which would contribute to promoting tolerance and interfaith cultures, establishing dialogue and respecting differences among world cultures,'' he added.

He pointed out that the UAE experience has moved from theory to practice until the whole world recognised the UAE's global leading human and cultural role.

He added that this was represented in the French initiative to rename the Château de Fontainebleau’s historic Imperial Theatre after President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, which is deemed one of the most important historical theatres in France.

The official inauguration on Tuesday was attended by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Al-Afkham expressed the ITI's pride of this cultural achievement, which signifies the UAE's success in creating a remarkable cultural and intellectual system and its contributions in enriching the global cultural scene across.

''The UAE leadership places the theatre at the top of its priorities for the cultural development out of its belief of the significant role the theatre can play in raising public awareness and establishing enablers of overall renaissance and community development,'' he added.

ITI was created on the initiative of the UNESCO in 1948 to promote UNESCO’s goals on culture, education and the arts and focus its endeavours on improving the status of all members of the performing arts professions. It encourages activities and creation in the field of the live performing arts, Drama, Dance, Music theatre; The founders envisaged an organisation that created platforms for international exchange and for engagement in the education of the performing arts, for beginners and professionals alike, as well as using the performing arts for mutual understanding and peace.