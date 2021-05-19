UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

International Tourism And Investment Conference Summit Calls For Supporting Recovery Of Tourism Industry In Middle East

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 11:00 PM

International Tourism and Investment Conference Summit calls for supporting recovery of tourism industry in Middle East

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th May, 2021) The middle East Tourism Summit, organised by the International Tourism and Investment Conference (ITIC), in partnership with Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2021, rounded off its in-person event by calling for continued collaboration at the government level to support the recovery of the tourism industry in the Middle East.

Taleb Rifai, ITIC Chairman and former Secretary General UNWTO, said, "Governments must come together. They must work together. There is no sense in any country working on its own anymore."

Themed ‘Invest-Rebuild-Restart the tourism industry in the Middle East’, the summit, which will also take place virtually on 27th May, was attended by high-level decision makers, professionals and investors who discussed the challenges, issues, opportunities, the way forward for the tourism industry in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. The summit also focused on green sustainable investment, underscoring a new vision for responsible tourism recovery.

"Putting sustainability at the heart of the future development of the tourism industry in the Middle East will be crucial to meet the expectations of local and international visitors, who are now more socially aware and informed, than ever before. The industry has undoubtedly made huge strides in this area, with a range of initiatives across the sector positively impacting the environment," said Danielle Curtis, Exhibition Director ME, ATM.

Elsewhere on the conference agenda on the final day of ATM, was an insightful session entitled ‘East Meets West: Lessons Learned Leading to Recovery and On-going Resilience’ with guest panelists from industry associations such as the International Air Transport Association, the World Travel & Tourism Council and the Pacific Asia Travel Association.

The overwhelming consensus was that it is extremely important that countries and destinations work together to share best practice and align protocols in order to get global travel restarted seamlessly and safely, a point reiterated by aviation experts earlier at ATM. According to the panel, the most pressing issues making the current situation so challenging for the industry is the fact that the situation remains unpredictable and there is a lack of clarity, which makes medium to long term planning very difficult.

Another popular seminar was a hotel summit session about the challenges to traditional hospitality, brought on by social distancing and the increased reliance on technology – impersonal by nature.

ATM continues next week with the highly anticipated ATM Virtual event, which takes place from 24 – 26 May. During the three-day showcase, those unable to attend the in-person event this year, will have the opportunity to view sessions recorded from the in-person event, as well as participate in a range of webinars, live conference sessions, roundtables, speed networking events, destination briefings, as well as make new connections in one-on-one meetings.

Arival Dubai @ ATM will also take place during the virtual week. The event will feature a series of sessions covering current and future trends for operators of tours and attractions.

In addition, the Global Business Travel Association, the world’s premier business travel and meetings trade organisation, will deliver the latest business travel content, research and education to drive the post-pandemic recovery and support growth in business travel.

Related Topics

World Technology Business Education Hotel Dubai Tours Middle East May Market Event From Government Industry Share Best Asia UNWTO

Recent Stories

HCHF expresses grave concern over current events b ..

2 hours ago

US threatens to veto French draft UN resolution on ..

3 minutes ago

Rain expected in city Lahore

3 minutes ago

Pakistan, Thailand renew pledge to further enhance ..

3 minutes ago

Germany hails US' apparent lifting of some Nord St ..

3 minutes ago

Berlusconi seriously ill: Italian prosecutor

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.