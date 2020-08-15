International treaties, relations rightful authority of sovereign ruler: Emirates Fatwa Council

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Aug, 2020) The Emirates Fatwa Council has commended as "right and proper" the good offices undertaken by the UAE leadership that have led to Israel's suspension of declaring sovereignty over areas of the Palestinian territories.

In a statement today, the Council praised the wisdom of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and his noble endeavours to establish just and lasting peace in the middle East.

Deeming the initiative as a step forward on the path toward establishing peace in the region, the Council has reaffirmed its full support for all the endeavours taken by the State for preserving the supreme interests of the nation and its people.

"Given that the supreme interest is the de jure determinant of the acts undertaken by the Sovereign Ruler who is the only one that can determine the nation's supreme interests and responsibilities in relation to war and peace, and the relations between nations, the Emirates Fatwa Council blesses the wise leadership's acts for the supreme good for the nation and its people," reads the statement.

Commenting on the historic development, Shaykh Abdallah bin Bayyah, Chairman of the UAE Fatwa Council, said, "the initiative is one of the rightful authorities of the sovereign ruler", noting that the Islamic Shari'a abounds in many examples for such cases of reconciliations and peace in accordance with the public interest and circumstances.

The Islamic scholar hailed the initiative made by the His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, which, he said, adds to the UAE's track record of achievements in supporting Arab and Islamic issues, atop of which comes the Palestinian cause, and its sustained efforts to promote peace in various parts of the world.