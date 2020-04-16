International Triathlon Union praises UAE’s community sports initiatives

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2020) The International Triathlon Union praised the community sports initiative involving virtual training launched by the UAE Triathlon Association, which aims to help athletes from around the Arab region maintain their fitness levels.

Marisol Casado, President of the International Triathlon Union, praised the efforts of the UAE Triathlon Association and its community participation during the current crisis, and thanked the UAE for hosting the "World Triathlon Championship" over the past years, making it one of the world’s sporting capitals.

"We are looking forward to holding the sixth edition of the championship in Abu Dhabi as soon as sporting activities resume," she said.

She made this statement during a remote meeting held yesterday with the presidents of Asian triathlon unions, with the participation of Khalid Al Fahim, Chairman of the UAE Triathlon Association and President of the West-Asia Union.

The meeting discussed the latest updates on the crisis situation generated by the COVID-19 outbreak. It was also an opportunity to, first and foremost, receive direct feedback from each member Federation on the current situation in their respective countries, their athletes and coaches.

During the meeting, Casado conducted a presentation on the developments to the association, the management of the current health crisis, and the sport’s future plans.

Al Fahim said that the meeting aimed to explore the efforts of the sport’s unions to manage the crisis, present suggestions for maintaining the fitness of athletes and urging them to continue working out, and exchanging ideas and opinions on how to manage the current crisis.

The UAE Triathlon Association will continue launching community initiatives to serve triathletes and other sports athletes, he added.