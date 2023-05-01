

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st May, 2023) The Labour Standards Development Authority in Sharjah (LSDA) has held a four-day Labour Day celebration in Saja’a Labour Park, from 28th April to 1st May, 2023, in cooperation with many institutions from the government and private sector.

to mark the International Workers' Day, which observed on 1st May every year.

The celebrations were attended by LSDA Chairman Salem Yousef Al Qaseer, senior officials of the Authority, and a large number of representatives of the participating institutions from the government and private sectors.

In his opening remarks on the occasion, Al Qaseer congratulated the workers and employers, wishing them prosperity, health, and safety.

He said, "Our Labour Day celebrations come in the light of the directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and the direct follow-up of H.H.

Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Executive Council, to have an attractive and decent work environment in Sharjah for both workers and employers."

Rare Celebration in Region

He pointed out that holding the celebrations by the Labour Standards Development Authority, a rare event in the region, reflects the authority's CSR towards workers and its commitment to promoting human values among all segments of society.

He added, "The celebrations align with the authority's objectives to develop labour standards and implementing mechanisms to ensure a distinguished and attractive work environment for workers and employers, as directed by the Ruler of Sharjah.

By holding such events attended by thousands of workers, we seek to contribute to workers' well-being and decent working and living conditions

He thanked the LSDA partners from the government and private sectors for their contribution to the success of the Labour Day activities.

He added, "All the activities, workshops, educational and recreational programs offered by our strategic partners reflect the bright image of Sharjah and show the values of the Emirati society and the keen interest in workers."

Among participants in the LSDA’s Labour Day celebrations were the Ministry of Health and Prevention, Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Sharjah Police General Command, Prevention and Safety Authority, Department of Islamic Affairs, Sharjah Health Authority, Sharjah Municipality, Bee’a, University of Sharjah, University Hospital in Sharjah, University Dental Hospital in Sharjah, Injazat and Aster DM Healthcare.



Human Chain of Thousands of Workers of Different Nationalities

The celebration included forming a human chain of thousands of workers of different nationalities to affirm equality and fraternity among all nationalities and humanitarian dimensions.

The huge human chain was formed to carry messages of friendship and equality. This huge event, which is being held for the first time, is a living example of cross-national solidarity, as workers stand side by side to emphasise the importance of cooperation and understanding between different cultures and nationalities.

Interactive Workshops and Awareness Lectures

The celebrations included holding interactive workshops and awareness lectures for workers on various topics related to health, safety, and labour affairs, presented by a group of bilingual experts in cooperation with the concerned institutions.

This aimed to enhance the workers’ cultural, intellectual, and health awareness and to familiarise them with their rights, obligations, and the necessary legal procedures to safeguard those rights and fulfil their duties, as well as provide advice on the Labour Law.

The LSDA's efforts in cooperation with its partners from the government and private sectors resulted in the great success of all these events, reflecting the bright image of the Emirate of Sharjah and the country in meeting the needs of workers.

Free Medical Check-Ups and a Mobile Dental Clinic

The event also included free medical examinations and services for workers, as well as dental examinations.

A mobile dental clinic from the University Dental Hospital in Sharjah provided workers with dental check-ups as part of its CSR towards workers, examining Dozens of workers who participated in the events and were present at the venue.

Medical check-ups were also provided to them by the Sharjah University Hospital and Aster DM Healthcare.

Folkloric Performances, Yoga, and Martial Arts Shows

The festival included folkloric and musical programmes performed by folk troops from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Pashto.

This gave workers the feeling that the society is close to them and speaks the same language as theirs, raising their self-confidence, safety, and security for living in a country that does not discriminate between members of society. The celebrations also included yoga sessions and martial arts performances.

