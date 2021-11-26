UrduPoint.com

INTERPOL General Assembly Ends With Strong Support For Organization’s Global Mandate

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Nov, 2021) The INTERPOL General Assembly has ended with overwhelming support for the Organization’s current and future activities to combat transnational crime across its expanded membership of 195 countries.

With the ongoing surge in cybercrime showing no sign of abating, member countries called for greater information sharing to ensure that essential information about cyberattacks and cybercriminals can be accessed as quickly as possible.

The member countries also approved a resolution addressing the challenges faced by law enforcement investigating cases of online child sexual exploitation and abuse.

In support of the General Secretariat’s planned programme of activities, delegates approved the first significant increase in statutory contributions in 12 years.

The membership also endorsed the first in a series of planned reforms to modernize and enhance the Organization’s governing bodies. These include changes to the elections process for the Executive Committee to ensure greater transparency and integrity.

"This General Assembly has sent a strong signal that both the current and planned activities to support our member countries has its full support," said Secretary General Jürgen Stock.

‘We are seeing an ever-increasing threat to global security, especially from organized crime and the billions in illicit profits they are using to infiltrate civil society.

"The only way for law enforcement in our 195 member countries to effectively combat transnational crime is through international police cooperation, and I will continue to ensure they are provided with the support they need," concluded Secretary General Stock.

The General Assembly closed with the election of 11 new members of its Executive Committee:  Mr Ahmed Nasser Al-Raisi of the United Arab Emirates (President)  Mr Garba Baba Umar of Nigeria (Vice President for Africa)  Mr Valdecy Urquiza of Brazil (Vice President for the Americas)  Mr Khaled Mahdi Ibrahim Elemam of Sudan (Delegate for Africa)  Mr George Maingi Kinoti of Kenya (Delegate for Africa)  Mr Juan Carlos Hernandez of Argentina (Delegate for the Americas)  Mr Michael A. Hughes of the United States (Delegate for the Americas)  Mr Binchen Hu of China (Delegate for Asia)  Mr Praveen Sinha of India (Delegate for Asia)  Mr Will Kerr of the United Kingdom (Delegate for Europe)  Ms María Alicia Malo Sanchez of Spain (Delegate for Europe)  Mr Selçuk Sevgal of Turkey (Delegate for Europe) The 13-member Executive Committee, which meets three times a year, is the governing body in charge of supervising the execution of the General Assembly’s decisions.

The 90th INTERPOL General Assembly will be held in New Delhi, India, in 2022.

