UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

INTERPOL Launches Project To Tackle Digital Piracy Following COVID 19 Linked Surge

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 10:00 PM

INTERPOL launches project to tackle digital piracy following COVID 19 linked surge

LYON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Apr, 2021) With reports of digital piracy increasing by more than 60 per cent in some countries during the past 12 months, INTERPOL is launching a new project to tackle this fast growing crime area.

With EUR 2.7 million funding from the Korean Ministry of Culture, Sport and Tourism, the five-year INTERPOL Stop Online Piracy (I-SOP) initiative will counter online piracy and crimes involving intellectual property rights infringement, identifying and dismantling linked illicit online marketplaces, as well as targeting the criminal networks and confiscating their assets.

The Korean National Police Agency will play an important role in collaborating with INTERPOL to build partnerships with industry, international organisations and academia.

The initiative will coordinate the global law enforcement response to digital piracy which can be highly lucrative for criminals with very low risk.

It also has a negative impact on the creative sector and economies, ultimately affecting consumers.

In a virtual ceremony, INTERPOL Secretary General Jurgen Stock, Hwang Hee, Korea’s Minister of Culture, sports and Tourism and Kim Chang-Yong, Commissioner General of the Korean National Police Agency, signed the agreement in support of I-SOP.

The project is also aimed at raising public awareness of the risks linked to digital piracy. Pirated content can be used to spread malware, trojans and viruses which can result in firewalls and updates being disabled resulting in enhanced security risks.

Although INTERPOL has a long history in combating intellectual property crime, this will be the first project dedicated to the fight against Digital Piracy.

Related Topics

Police Sports Euro Criminals National University From Agreement Industry Million

Recent Stories

Dozens Killed, Injured in Blast Near Hospital in E ..

18 minutes ago

Two brothers killed over minor dispute

18 minutes ago

Excise Police Karachi seizes 7 kg chars

18 minutes ago

Blast in Eastern Afghanistan Kills 30 People, Inju ..

18 minutes ago

Laborers' role key to development of country: Sadi ..

18 minutes ago

IG Punjab for beefing up security during last Ashr ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.