INTERPOL World 2019 begins in Singapore

SINGAPORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jul, 2019) In our rapidly changing world, it takes a coordinated effort of the public and private sectors to identify new threats on the horizon and ensure both police and society are prepared to face them.

This was the key message of INTERPOL World 2019, a global security and innovation conference, opened Tuesday in Singapore.

Engaging the public and private sectors to exchange ideas and expertise, the three-day event will address how advances in technology could create unforeseen security challenges and how police can use new technologies to address them.

The INTERPOL World conference aims to produce a global innovation agenda outlining ways in which police and private industry can combine their respective talents to develop future security initiatives.

"As the race between cybercriminals and security providers continues, we must consider how prepared we are for a future which will see more connected objects; more critical infrastructure becoming networked; unmanned technology entering the mainstream; and more systems being managed by ever-evolving artificial intelligence, AI," said INTERPOL President Kim Jong Yang.

INTERPOL World will see 32 interactive ‘co-creation labs’, where participants will play an active role to discuss the different challenges of the future and brainstorm solutions, guided by experts from law enforcement, the private sector and academia.

Topics include drones, big data, AI, counterfeiting, border security, 5G networks, virtual and augmented reality, Smart Cities, environmental crime, the Darknet, biotechnology, predictive technologies, Blockchain, and privacy.

Underscoring the importance of building networks between law enforcement and private industry to share knowledge, tools and expertise, INTERPOL World includes an exhibition showcasing the latest innovative security technologies from some 160 companies and organisations from around the world.