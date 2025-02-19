Intra-Islamic Dialogue Conference Kicks Off In Manama Wednesday
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 19, 2025 | 11:15 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Feb, 2025) MANAMA, 19th February, 2025 (WAM) – The Intra-Islamic Dialogue Conference commenced in Bahrain today to enhance Islamic unity and solidarity and unify perspectives on key issues.
The Conference is attended by the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, Dr Sheikh Ahmed El-Tayeb, along with more than 400 prominent scholars, thinkers, and stakeholders from across the globe.
The two-day event is co-organized by Al-Azhar, Bahrain’s Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, and the Muslim Council of Elders.
Addressing the conference, the Grand Imam of Al Azhar said that addressing contemporary challenges and crises requires Islamic unity, fostering open communication among all components of the Muslim world while respecting national sovereignty, borders, and internal affairs.
