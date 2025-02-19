Open Menu

Intra-Islamic Dialogue Conference Kicks Off In Manama Wednesday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 19, 2025 | 11:15 PM

Intra-Islamic Dialogue Conference kicks off in Manama Wednesday

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Feb, 2025) MANAMA, 19th February, 2025 (WAM) – The Intra-Islamic Dialogue Conference commenced in Bahrain today to enhance Islamic unity and solidarity and unify perspectives on key issues.

The Conference is attended by the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, Dr Sheikh Ahmed El-Tayeb, along with more than 400 prominent scholars, thinkers, and stakeholders from across the globe.

The two-day event is co-organized by Al-Azhar, Bahrain’s Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, and the Muslim Council of Elders.

Addressing the conference, the Grand Imam of Al Azhar said that addressing contemporary challenges and crises requires Islamic unity, fostering open communication among all components of the Muslim world while respecting national sovereignty, borders, and internal affairs.

Related Topics

World Manama Bahrain February Muslim Event All From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Xposure 2025 opens tomorrow in Sharjah

Xposure 2025 opens tomorrow in Sharjah

19 minutes ago
 National Guard Commander discusses strengthening c ..

National Guard Commander discusses strengthening cooperation with international ..

1 hour ago
 Tadej Pogačar triumphant on Jebel Jais; takes UAE ..

Tadej Pogačar triumphant on Jebel Jais; takes UAE Tour lead

1 hour ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed tours 31st edition of Dubai In ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed tours 31st edition of Dubai International Boat Show

1 hour ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed reaffirms leadership’s visio ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed reaffirms leadership’s vision to develop strategic sectors ..

2 hours ago
 Tawazun Quality & Conformity signs MoU with MBDA a ..

Tawazun Quality & Conformity signs MoU with MBDA at IDEX 2025

2 hours ago
Ahmed bin Mohammed opens 31st edition of Dubai Int ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed opens 31st edition of Dubai International Boat Show

2 hours ago
 Al Jalila Foundation receives AED50 million from E ..

Al Jalila Foundation receives AED50 million from Eissa Al Othman Endowment

2 hours ago
 FAO honours Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak for her si ..

FAO honours Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak for her significant contributions to wom ..

2 hours ago
 EDGE launches new Armoured and Robotic Combat Vehi ..

EDGE launches new Armoured and Robotic Combat Vehicle at IDEX

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Mobility showcases its latest mobility i ..

Abu Dhabi Mobility showcases its latest mobility innovations during 'UAE Innovat ..

2 hours ago
 EDGE Group, Nokia collaborate to strengthen secure ..

EDGE Group, Nokia collaborate to strengthen secure communications for defence se ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East