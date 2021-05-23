UrduPoint.com
‘Invest In Dubai Real Estate’ Partners With ‘International Property Show,’ Hosts Middle East’s Most Influential Think Tank Programme

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2021) Invest in Dubai Real Estate, the virtual real estate platform and a major initiative of Dubai Land Department, in partnership with the International Property Show, is gearing up to host a think tank programme on 26th-27th May.

The programme is primed to become the middle East’s most influential 2021 event as it will cater to a more diverse audience involving various sectors and industries.

Through this distinct event, Invest in Dubai Real Estate is ready to make its mark in the events industry once again and create bigger opportunities for its attendees. The second edition of this think tank will bring together participants from different fields to develop innovative solutions to particular challenges in their respective sectors to help enhance the real estate sector’s activities.

The Think Tank programme will welcome corporate leaders, real estate developers, investors, technology providers, financial and economic experts, educators, industry specialists, professionals and innovators from different segments.

Furthermore, all public and private companies, as well as local and international organisations, who are keen on exploring new ideas, sharing their knowledge and creativity, and seeking a more in-depth outlook on their respective fields, are also welcome to join.

This special event will allow participants to collaborate and devise new outcomes to address challenges faced in the key sectors of finance, facility management, real estate FDI, marketing, government services, knowledge, lifestyle, smart and sustainable cities, and property technology.

The event will play a significant role in helping make informed decisions and formulate effective policies in the future to further improve the condition of the real estate industry.

"The real estate sector is evolving at a rapid speed, and it is important that we work together to innovate ideas and nurture connections, even outside the real estate industry.

The Think Tank programme, the newest offering to this year’s edition of Invest in Dubai Real Estate, will help in the promotion of global opportunities by allowing innovators and forward thinkers to explore and brainstorm solutions together on one platform. This will help break down Primary developmental cases, challenges, and initiatives as well as innovate ideas across key sectors, such as the real estate sector, educate and increase awareness of our global audience, and offer fresh perspectives and innovative ideas," said Sultan Butti bin Mejren, Director-General of Dubai Land Department.

"Dubai continues to lead in promoting an innovative environment that would contribute to making real estate investment in the emirate unique by offering many first-of-their-kind privileges and facilities. The Think Tank programme will significantly boost opportunities within Dubai’s real estate market through the insights that will be shared by the various sectors participating in the event. This year will, without a doubt, further advance upon the future of Dubai and introduce new possibilities for the emirate as a global investment hub," commented Majida Ali Rashid, CEO of the Real Estate Promotion and Investment Management Sector at DLD.

"Real estate is a highly competitive market that requires additional support from different sectors to improve the various factors that affect its current condition and be able to maximise its full potential. The Think Tank programme will help fully realise this goal and will bring together a multitude of potentials for the real estate industry as well as for all participating sectors. It will also help us find ground-breaking solutions and gain knowledge that would help in the acceleration of economic growth and prosperity," said Dawood Al Shezawi, President of the Organising Committee, Invest in Dubai Real Estate.

