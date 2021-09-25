UrduPoint.com

Invest In Sharjah At Expo 2020 To Showcase Emirate’s FDI Potential

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 hours ago Sat 25th September 2021 | 08:45 PM

Invest in Sharjah at Expo 2020 to showcase Emirate’s FDI potential

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Sep, 2021) With less than 8 days to go for the globally anticipated unveiling of Expo 2020 Dubai, Invest in Sharjah, has confirmed participation at the world’s biggest fair, which is taking place from October 1 to March 31, 2022.

With a presence at the Business Connect Centre on the Expo grounds, Invest in Sharjah will be hosting key discussions and specialised activities to promote the wide array of lucrative business and investment opportunities in Sharjah’s rapidly diversifying economy in the sectors of culture and tourism, mobility and logistics, health and wellbeing, greentech, human capital and innovation, advanced manufacturing, agri-food technology that have come under the spotlight over the past year.

The entity will be hosting a discussion series on a variety of current and key topics, bringing public and private entities in the UAE and beyond together for exchanging ideas, and use the Invest in Sharjah platform for networking and matchmaking activities.

Mohamed Juma Al Musharrkh, CEO of Invest in Sharjah, had confirmed that the investment agency is working to create ecosystems for specific sectors. "Over the past 50 years since the UAE’s formation, Sharjah has played a leading role in amplifying our nation’s global reputation as a leading destination for business, investment and innovation. The emirate’s resilient economy has displayed impressive growth in the past year, thanks to a generous government stimulus package, six specialised free zones offering world class opportunities, and an FDI-friendly regulatory framework, positioning itself well for the future".

"The Emirate of Sharjah has always stood behind responsible investments in all sectors; ones that promote inclusive and sustainable growth and enable human capital development. We are excited to leverage the connecting power of this world fair to hold dialogues with nations, business leaders, investors and entrepreneurs, to explore new paths and ways of investing in a future that is inclusive, sustainable and encourages innovation and creativity," Al Musharrkh added.

Sharjah’s investor-friendly climate offered by six world-class free zones that offer businesses and investors unrivalled competitive advantages, and the integrated business and licencing services offered by dedicated service agencies like the Sharjah Investors Services Centre (Saeed) that enables individuals and entities to set up shop in the emirate in less than 24 hours, are some other cutting-edge qualities that will be highlighted to the Expo 2020 Dubai participants and visitors.

Invest in Sharjah will also turn the spotlight on the emirate’s nurturing entrepreneurial environment and the various training and business opportunities it continues to create for both established and emerging founders from the region and around the world.

Related Topics

World Technology Business UAE Dubai Sharjah March October 2020 All From Government

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 26th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 26th September 2021

33 minutes ago
 Brentford deny Liverpool in six-goal share of the ..

Brentford deny Liverpool in six-goal share of the spoils

8 hours ago
 No relief for Koepka, from referees or Rahm and Ga ..

No relief for Koepka, from referees or Rahm and Garcia

8 hours ago
 US Idea of Holding 'Summit for Democracy' Reminisc ..

US Idea of Holding 'Summit for Democracy' Reminiscent of Cold War - Lavrov

8 hours ago
 Inter draw with Atalanta allows Milan to stay stop ..

Inter draw with Atalanta allows Milan to stay stop after Maldini magic

8 hours ago
 Russia calls on US to 'be more active' to revive I ..

Russia calls on US to 'be more active' to revive Iran nuclear deal

8 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.