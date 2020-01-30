UrduPoint.com
Invest In Sharjah Named 'Best FDI Agency 2019 - UAE'

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 10 seconds ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 10:30 AM

Invest in Sharjah named 'Best FDI Agency 2019 - UAE'

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jan, 2020) The Sharjah FDI Office, Invest in Sharjah, operating under the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority, has been named the ‘Best FDI Agency 2019UAE’ by International Finance, a premium business and finance magazine published by the UK’s International Finance Publications Limited.

Since 2013, the award has been recognising industry talent, leadership skills, industry net worth and capability on an international platform, and honoured Invest in Sharjah for its path-breaking initiatives that have enhanced the investment environment in the Emirate by creating ideal conditions for sustainable economic partnerships to be forged at the local, regional and international levels, in addition to its outstanding year-on-year performance.

After careful consideration by a qualified research team, Invest in Sharjah was chosen as the winner of the ‘Best FDI Agency 2019UAE’ category based on the strength of the office’s record of past accomplishments in offering expert consultancy and customised solutions to help businesses explore several key sectors in Sharjah such as tourism and leisure, healthcare, environment, transport and logistics, education and light manufacturing.

In 2019, Invest in Sharjah continued on its mission to bring Sharjah to the doorsteps of global investors with 16 international participations in leading trade and investment events, including the World Economic Forum, and conducted visits and roadshows across seven nations, namely, Russia, China, India, Spain, South Africa, Italy and Saudi Arabia.

In October 2019, Invest in Sharjah assumed MENA’s regional directorship at the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies for a two-year term until 2021.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohamed Juma Al Musharrkh, CEO, Invest in Sharjah, said, "We are honoured to be recognised as the Best FDI Agency 2019UAE by International Finance. This prestigious accolade is a testament to Invest in Sharjah’s commitment to fortify Sharjah’s global reputation as a dynamic destination for foreign direct investments across its diversified market sectors. Our strategy of presenting investors with specialised opportunities based on advanced research models that identify their exact needs and growth aspirations in the UAE and this region, has gone a long way in enhancing investor confidence in the tremendous potential presented by Sharjah."

The International Finance award ceremony, held recently at Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel Dubai, was attended by professionals and senior management representatives in the fields of finance, banking, asset management, brokerage, insurance, energy, oil & gas, logistics and utilities, predominantly from middle East, Asia, Europe and Africa.

