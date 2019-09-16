UrduPoint.com
Investcorp Announces Acquisition Of Vivaticket

Mon 16th September 2019 | 12:15 PM

MANAMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2019) Investcorp today announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire Ticket Holding S.a.r.l. (Vivaticket) from co-founders Luca Montebugnoli and Luana Sabattini, P4P of Giuseppe Camillo Pilenga, Girefin Trust of Stefano Landi and Bravo Capital Partners SCA RAIF.

Vivaticket’s co-founders and management team will continue to remain involved in the business and hold a meaningful stake in the company. The transaction is expected to close by year-end, subject to customary closing conditions.

Commenting on the acquisition, Daniel Lopez-Cruz, Head of Investcorp’s European Private Equity group, said, "Vivaticket is a formidable customer-oriented software solutions provider with an impressive and entrepreneurial management team. As global demand for entertainment and experiential content continues to increase, Vivaticket is ideally positioned to capitalise on multiple growth opportunities that directly align with Investcorp’s investment expertise."

For his part, Luca Montebugnoli, co-founder of Vivaticket, stated, "Investcorp is a distinguished and highly professional partner that will be able, together with the existing management team, to further accelerate the growth of Vivaticket with the aim of competing amongst the top three players globally.

Our company is committed to achieving global leadership by geography and by market, whilst respecting the ethical and professional principles that have always guided us. Technological innovation and the ability to attract talent will remain at the heart of what we do."

Investcorp has a strong track record in the business services and technology sectors with Vivaticket marking its third European investment of the year in the space following the acquisitions of Cambio Healthcare Systems, one of Scandinavia’s suppliers of healthcare information systems; and Contentserv, a global provider of product information management software. Vivaticket also adds to Investcorp’s extensive experience in the Italian market, in which it has been present since 1985.

