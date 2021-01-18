UrduPoint.com
Investcorp Appoints Frances Fragos Townsend To Board Of Directors

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 01:15 PM

BAHRAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jan, 2021) Investcorp, a Bahrain-based asset manager that counts Mubadala Investment Company as its biggest shareholder, on Monday announced the appointment of Frances Fragos Townsend to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

With Townsend’s appointment, Investcorp’s Board is comprised of 15 directors, 10 of whom have joined the Board in the past five years, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Townsend is Emeritus Vice Chairman at MacAndrews & Forbes, Incorporated. She formerly held the titles of General Counsel and Chief Administrative Officer and Executive Vice President for Worldwide Government, Legal and Business Affairs working across MacAndrew’s portfolio companies focusing on international, legal, compliance and business development issues.

She previously served as Advisor to President George W. Bush for Homeland Security and Counterterrorism and chaired the Homeland Security Council. She was the first Assistant Commandant for Intelligence for the US Coast Guard and spent 13 years at the US Department of Justice in various senior positions.

"I am honoured to join Investcorp’s Board and believe that the Firm’s longstanding record of providing its clients with unique solutions is becoming increasingly critical in the current investment landscape," said Townsend. "I am particularly looking forward to contributing to the Firm’s remarkable global growth journey and working alongside my fellow board members to drive sustainable value in the years to come."

