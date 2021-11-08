UrduPoint.com

Investcorp Builds €1bn European Real Estate Portfolio

Mon 08th November 2021 | 12:00 PM

MANAMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Nov, 2021) Investcorp, a Bahrain-based asset manager which counts Mubadala Investment Company as its biggest shareholder, announced that it has completed the acquisition of ten UK industrial assets, comprising c. 660,000 sq ft, via four transactions for a combined purchase price of ₤56.7 million.

Since launching its European real estate business in 2017, Investcorp has invested approximately €1 billion into 80 properties across the UK, Germany, The Netherlands, Italy and Belgium.

The recent industrial acquisitions comprise three multi-let and seven single-let industrial properties located in Bedford, Warrington, Stone, Gateshead, Stockton-on-Tees, Christchurch, Aberdeen, Skelmersdale, Cumbernauld, and Cannock.

This brings the total number of transactions that Investcorp has now completed in the UK industrial and logistics market to 15, comprising 53 properties with a combined area of approximately 4.6 million sq ft. Investcorp has now deployed ₤315 million into this segment over the past four years.

In June of this year, Investcorp also acquired Anchorage 1 & 2, an office property in Salford Quays, Manchester.

Anchorage 1 & 2 comprises two multi-let Grade A office buildings, totalling 149,168 sq ft.

Khulood Ebrahim, Real Estate Product Specialist at Investcorp, said, "The UK industrial sector is set to become one of the strongest drivers of real estate, as COVID-19 has rapidly accelerated the shift to online retailing and the resulting demand for industrial space. With a diverse and well-leased base of tenants, we believe that this portfolio will continue to have the potential to generate solid cash flows for our investors."

Tarek AlMahjoub, Head of UAE and Oman for Investcorp’s Private Wealth, commented, "We have built a market-leading and robust portfolio of high-value real estate assets across strategically located markets with strong fundamentals since we launched our European Real Estate strategy. We are pleased to further expand our real estate portfolio in the UK through this acquisition and we’ll continue to remain focused on working through an attractive pipeline of investment opportunities."

