Investcorp portfolio company 'Impero' acquires Netop

BAHRAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jan, 2021) Investcorp, a Bahrain-based asset manager that counts Mubadala Investment Company as its biggest shareholder, announced on Wednesday that its portfolio company, Impero, a provider of online student safety and classroom and network management software, has acquired Netop, an international software solutions provider to the education sector and corporates, from Consolidated Holdings A/S.

The addition of Netop will significantly increase Impero’s scale and presence in the United States and has the potential to meaningfully increase Impero’s total and recurring revenue base. The transaction further expands Impero’s addressable market while diversifying its customer base and providing an entry into the corporate sector, primarily in financial services and retail.

Upon completing the transaction, Impero would be better positioned to serve customers in both the education and corporate end markets with a broader suite of offerings, and would have the potential to both accelerate its product roadmap and realise substantial revenue synergies by incorporating Netop’s complementary technology into its existing portfolio.

The transaction is expected to close within the next four weeks, subject to customary closing conditions.

Gilbert Kamieniecky, Managing Director and Head of Investcorp’s Private Equity Technology business, said, "The addition of Netop will provide Impero with the potential to accelerate its growth in the United States, whilst also bringing high quality technology, an international customer base, and an excellent team.

Impero and Netop are highly complementary businesses and we are excited by the compelling growth and value-creation potential of the transaction and the strong progress that Impero is continuing to deliver on its strategy."

Founded in 1981, Netop has become one of the leading software solutions providers that connect people with computers and smart devices, offering classroom management, safeguarding and remote-control solutions to teachers and school administrators that help improve learning outcomes. Netop’s technology services are used by half the Fortune 100 and help businesses deliver quality customer service, reduce support costs and meet security and compliance standards. Headquartered in Denmark, Netop has a diversified global presence through its strong, international partner network.

Impero is one of the UK’s market leading providers of online student safety, classroom and school network management software. Investcorp Technology Partners, via Investcorp Technology Fund IV, invested in Impero in 2017 to support its growth by expanding internationally organically and through strategic add-on acquisitions while investing in further enhancing its software solutions.