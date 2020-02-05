Investcorp reports solid fee income, AUM growth to US$31.1 billion

MANAMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Feb, 2020) Investcorp, a Bahrain-based asset manager which counts Mubadala Investment Company as its biggest shareholder, today announced its semi-annual fiscal year, H1 FY20, results for the six months ended 31st December 2019.

According to a press release issued by Investcorp on Wednesday, the Firm delivered solid results with net income of $48 million for the period, down 17% compared to $58 million for the six months ended 31st December 2018, H1 FY19.

Net income for the period, excluding fair value change of legacy investments, of $59 million is 2% higher than $58 million for the six months ended 31st December 2018. On a fully diluted basis, earnings per ordinary share were $0.65 for H1 FY20, down 12% from $0.74 for H1 FY19.

Total comprehensive income for H1 FY20 was $46 million, down 18% compared to $56 million in H1 FY19. The Firm’s assets under management, AUM, increased by $3.

0 billion to $31.1 billion during the period.

Commenting on the results, Mohammed Alardhi, Executive Chairman, said, "Our solid results reinforce our confidence in Investcorp’s organic and inorganic growth strategy. The increase in AUM during the period was largely attributable to organic initiatives, demonstrating strong global demand for our offerings with investors seeking increased exposure to alternative assets. We remain steadfast in our vision to provide our clients with the best investment solutions and products for their needs across the world, and constantly innovating to deliver new offerings.

"The successful globalisation and institutionalisation of our distribution platform is enhancing the resiliency of our business. We enter the second half of our fiscal year facing increasing geopolitical and macro-economic headwinds with a stronger and more diversified business, supported by a robust balance sheet and world-class talent."