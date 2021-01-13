(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHRAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jan, 2021) Investcorp, a Bahrain-based asset manager that counts Mubadala Investment Company as its biggest shareholder, announced on Wednesday that its portfolio company, Calligo Holdings Limited, an end-to-end managed data services provider, has acquired Network Integrity Services (NIS).

Network Integrity Services is a UK-based IT managed services and technology-led solutions provider with locations in Manchester, Birmingham, Leicester and Hemel Hempstead.

Jersey-headquartered, Calligo was established in 2012 and puts data and its privacy at the heart of a collection of managed data services for companies that optimise and protect data at every point of its journey through the organisation.

These include privacy- and security-centric IT managed services; the world’s first public cloud platform to have been designed with privacy at its heart; sophisticated data privacy adherence services; and enterprise-level, ‘privacy by design’ machine learning services and tools.

Calligo’s acquisition of NIS represents its ninth in three years and fourth in 2020, reflecting the company’s ongoing commitment to develop its expertise within the dynamic managed data services market. The addition of NIS is firmly part of Calligo’s ambitions to enhance its local presence throughout the UK whilst also strengthening the skills and capabilities that can be made available to its customers throughout Europe and North America.

"We invested in Calligo because of its strong position in the highly attractive managed services and data privacy market. This latest acquisition reinforces our view that Calligo’s compelling offering and experienced management team will continue to deliver both organic and inorganic growth opportunities. We are delighted with how the talented team at Calligo has established the company as a global leader in the privacy-focused managed services market and continue to identify complementary acquisition targets in the current environment," Gilbert Kamieniecky, Managing Director and Head of Investcorp’s Private Equity Technology business, said.

Investcorp Technology Partners, via Investcorp Technology Fund IV, invested in Calligo in 2016 and since then has invested more than US$20 million into the company to help accelerate its product innovation and international expansion plans, both organically and through strategic add-on acquisitions.

The transaction further underscores Investcorp’s established position as a market leading investor in lower mid-market technology companies with a focus on data and analytics.