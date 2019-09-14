Investigations ongoing to identify perpetrators of terrorist attacks on Saudi Aramco facilities: Arab Coalition

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Sep, 2019) The Arab Coalition said Saturday that investigations are ongoing to identify the perpetrators of the terrorist attacks on two Saudi Aramco facilities in Abqaiq and Hijrat Khurais oilfield in Saudi Arabia.

"Based on joint initial investigations with relevant authorities on operational evidence and indicators as well as physical evidence in the locations of the terrorist attack, the Joint Forces Command of the Coalition affirms that the investigations are ongoing to determine the parties responsible for planning and executing these terrorist attacks," Arab Coalition Spokesperson Colonel Turki al-Maliki said in a statement.

Al-Maliki added in the statement that the Arab Coalition "continues to adopt and implement necessary procedures to deal with such terrorist threats to safeguard national assets, international energy security and ensure the stability of world economy."