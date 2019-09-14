UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Investigations Ongoing To Identify Perpetrators Of Terrorist Attacks On Saudi Aramco Facilities: Arab Coalition

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 14th September 2019 | 11:45 PM

Investigations ongoing to identify perpetrators of terrorist attacks on Saudi Aramco facilities: Arab Coalition

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Sep, 2019) The Arab Coalition said Saturday that investigations are ongoing to identify the perpetrators of the terrorist attacks on two Saudi Aramco facilities in Abqaiq and Hijrat Khurais oilfield in Saudi Arabia.

"Based on joint initial investigations with relevant authorities on operational evidence and indicators as well as physical evidence in the locations of the terrorist attack, the Joint Forces Command of the Coalition affirms that the investigations are ongoing to determine the parties responsible for planning and executing these terrorist attacks," Arab Coalition Spokesperson Colonel Turki al-Maliki said in a statement.

Al-Maliki added in the statement that the Arab Coalition "continues to adopt and implement necessary procedures to deal with such terrorist threats to safeguard national assets, international energy security and ensure the stability of world economy."

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist World Saudi Saudi Arabia Arab

Recent Stories

'First Aid Day' observed

6 minutes ago

DERC meeting held for dengue control

6 minutes ago

12 farmers held over stealing water in Sialkot

6 minutes ago

Six power pilferers held in Faisalabad

6 minutes ago

Health deptt to conduct anti-polio drive every mon ..

11 minutes ago

Mobile phone shop gutted in Faisalabad

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.