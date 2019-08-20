Investing in human resources a pillar of cultural development: Fujairah Ruler

His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has expressed his happiness at the high-level academic position attained by Emiratis, reflecting the UAE's successful policy in investing in human resources, which he described as "a pillar of cultural development in the country'

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Aug, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has expressed his happiness at the high-level academic position attained by Emiratis, reflecting the UAE's successful policy in investing in human resources, which he described as "a pillar of cultural development in the country''.

His Highness made the remarks when he received Dr. Mohammed Rashid Mohammed Al Shehi at his palace on the occasion of obtaining PhD in Public Law from Dubai Police academy.

Dr. Al Shehi extended his gratitude and appreciation to the Ruler of Fujairah for the warm welcome, continuous support and wise directives for the improvement of the educational journey.