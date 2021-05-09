Investing in youth is top priority of UAE’s leadership: RAK Crown Prince

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th May, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, stressed that investing in the youth and reinforcing their role in the development process over the next 50 years is a top priority of the UAE’s leadership.

The leadership also aims to strengthen the youths’ leadership and innovation skills and enable them to participate in decision-making and drafting development strategies and policies, he added.

On the occasion of the establishment of the Ras Al Khaimah Youth Council, Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud affirmed that the youth are the creators of the future and the true wealth of the country, who will help achieve the aspirations of the country’s leadership and address future challenges, in light of the belief of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, as well as His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, in the key role of the youth and their ability to resume their national duties.

"Youth councils contribute to implementing the leadership’s approach to engaging the youth in the process of sustainable national development, as well as in shaping a better future for generations to come, as an ideal opportunity to benefit from their talents, innovations and energies," said Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs.

The fifth edition of the Ras Al Khaimah Youth Council has seven members.

On this occasion, Dr. Mohammed Abdul Latif Khalifa, Secretary-General of the Ras Al Khaimah Executive Council, said, "The Fourth Industrial Revolution and its rapid technological developments and associated community changes require distinguished youth minds and capacities capable of mastering digital technologies and efficiently handling big data and massive flows of information, to shape a new reality, in line with the UAE’s prominent stature."