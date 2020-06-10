UrduPoint.com
Investment Of UAE In AI Has Reinforced Country’s Capacity To Keep Pace With Rapid Global Developments: Omar Al Alama

Wed 10th June 2020 | 08:00 PM

Investment of UAE in AI has reinforced country’s capacity to keep pace with rapid global developments: Omar Al Alama

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jun, 2020) Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, stated that the investment of the UAE’s leadership in empowering its citizens and adopting artificial intelligence, AI, has reinforced the country’s capacity to keep pace with the rapid developments taking place around the world, and has made the UAE among the best countries in the world in combatting the coronavirus pandemic.

He made this statement during the ninth meeting of the UAE Council for Artificial Intelligence, which he chaired.

During the meeting, the council announced the launch of the "AI Code Hub," which aims to offer a single platform for gathering AI open source programmes that support the efforts of the government and private sector to develop modern technologies.

The platform also aims to support specialised projects that aim to advance AI programming both inside and outside the country, by facilitating access to various high-quality algorithms.

During the meeting, the council’s members discussed the progress of the UAE Blockchain Strategy, which was launched by the UAE Government to employ the technology in 50 percent of government services by focussing on four key pillars, which are ensuring the prosperity of the community, drafting advanced legislation, improving the performance of government work, and strengthening the UAE’s international position.

The council formed a working team to assess the implementation of the strategy and draft a comprehensive plan comprising several initiatives and pilot projects based on blockchain technology.

The council’s members also reviewed leading practices in the UAE that employ AI technology and blockchain tools to address challenges posed by the coronavirus, especially in the areas of health, education, services and the economy.

