Investment opportunities and incentives made Dubai favourable medical destination: DHA

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Aug, 2020) Humaid Al Qutami, Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority, DHA, stressed that Dubai’s unique investment opportunities and incentives have made the city a favourable destination for medical investment as it provides an ideal environment for the development and success of international and multinational private hospitals.

Al Qutami made the statement during his visit to Clemenceau Medical Center, which began operating early this year at Dubai Healthcare City Authority, DHCA, with a capacity of 100 beds offering several specialities and centres of excellence including heart; digestive disease; liver; mother and child; haematology and oncology; neuroscience and spine; and orthopaedic surgery. Clemenceau Medical Center is the first hospital in Dubai Healthcare City Phase 2 and the free zone`s 4th general hospital.

Al Qutami stressed that the DHA considers the private healthcare sector to be its strategic partner and that the authority spares no effort in attracting more international specialised medical centres and hospitals to Dubai to enhance the health care system in the emirate and provide the public with a variety of health services that meet their needs.

During his hospital tour, Al Qutami met with senior officials from the hospital and was accompanied by Jamal Abdulsalam, CEO of Dubai Healthcare City Authority.

Jamal Abdulsalam, CEO, DHCA, said, "It makes us proud to add to the Dubai Healthcare City portfolio yet another globally-recognised name in the health industry. By choosing to set up in our free zone, Clemenceau, our first hospital in DHCC Phase 2, has demonstrated the trust that healthcare organisations around the world have in our standards and progressive regulations. We will continue to work towards enhancing healthcare delivery in the UAE."