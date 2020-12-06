UrduPoint.com
Investments Of Abu Dhabi Banks In Debt Securities In First 9 Months Of 2020 Valued At AED19 Billion

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 06th December 2020 | 04:00 PM

Investments of Abu Dhabi banks in debt securities in first 9 months of 2020 valued at AED19 billion

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Dec, 2020) Statistics from the Central Bank of the UAE showed that the investments of Abu Dhabi banks in debt securities in the first nine months of 2020 amounted to AED19 billion, contributing to an increase in the cumulative balance of this type of investment to AED201.5 billion at the end of September 2020.

Investing in securities is one of the most popular forms of investment in the UAE banking sector, given the guaranteed proceeds and lack of risk, compared to other investment instruments.

The bank’s statistics also showed that Abu Dhabi banks have adopted a clear strategy for investing in debt securities, leading to continuous growth in this type of investment from January to September 2020.

The balance of the investments in Abu Dhabi banks in debt securities totalled AED182.5 billion at the end of 2019, before surging to AED187.7 billion in January 2020, and then to AED191.3 billion in February 2020.

At the end of the first half of 2020, this total balance amounted to AED193.4 billion, before surging to AED199.7 in July, then to AED201.8 billion in August, before climbing to AED201.5 billion in September.

