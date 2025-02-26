Open Menu

Investopia 2025 Kicks Off In Abu Dhabi

Umer Jamshaid Published February 26, 2025 | 11:00 AM

Investopia 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Feb, 2025) The fourth edition of Investopia 2025 opened in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday under the slogan “Harnessing MegaForces”.

The two-day event brings together over 100 speakers, including government leaders, ministers, investors, entrepreneurs, decision-makers, economists, high-net-worth individuals, and major capital funds from around 20 countries. More than 2,000 participants are attending, alongside representatives from leading international financial and economic institutions.

This year’s edition features global business forums, including the “Arab, Central Asia and Azerbaijan Business Forum,” the “China-Arab Entrepreneurs Summit,” and the “Future 100 Forum” on entrepreneurship in the country.

The event hosts more than 51 panels and discussions, alongside a series of global business forums and roundtables that will bring together local, regional and global investors and entrepreneurs for the first time.

