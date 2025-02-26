Investopia 2025 Kicks Off In Abu Dhabi
Umer Jamshaid Published February 26, 2025 | 11:00 AM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Feb, 2025) The fourth edition of Investopia 2025 opened in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday under the slogan “Harnessing MegaForces”.
The two-day event brings together over 100 speakers, including government leaders, ministers, investors, entrepreneurs, decision-makers, economists, high-net-worth individuals, and major capital funds from around 20 countries. More than 2,000 participants are attending, alongside representatives from leading international financial and economic institutions.
This year’s edition features global business forums, including the “Arab, Central Asia and Azerbaijan Business Forum,” the “China-Arab Entrepreneurs Summit,” and the “Future 100 Forum” on entrepreneurship in the country.
The event hosts more than 51 panels and discussions, alongside a series of global business forums and roundtables that will bring together local, regional and global investors and entrepreneurs for the first time.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2025
E& reports AED10.8 billion in net profit in 2024
Noura Al Kaabi leads UAE delegation to High-Level Segment of 58th Session of Hum ..
Fujairah Philosophy House hosts symposium to explore role of librarians in speci ..
UAE’s Permanent Committee for Human Rights organises seminar on Universal Decl ..
Stock markets shrug off Trump trade war fears but tech sags
Tesla shares slump 9% on disappointing Europe sales
Tesla shares slump 9% on disappointing Europe sales
Breast cancer deaths expected to climb by 68% worldwide by 2050, WHO warns
Two women arrested for smuggling mainpuri raw material
NA committee on Food Security reviews key agriculture projects
More Stories From Middle East
-
Investopia 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi2 minutes ago
-
Three tropical cyclones swirling in South Pacific17 minutes ago
-
6.1-magnitude quake hits near Indonesia's Sulawesi island47 minutes ago
-
E& reports AED10.8 billion in net profit in 20249 hours ago
-
Noura Al Kaabi leads UAE delegation to High-Level Segment of 58th Session of Human Rights Council10 hours ago
-
Fujairah Philosophy House hosts symposium to explore role of librarians in specialised conferences10 hours ago
-
UAE’s Permanent Committee for Human Rights organises seminar on Universal Declaration of Human Rig ..11 hours ago
-
SCA imposes AED1.15 million fines on non-compliant companies to enhance financial market integrity12 hours ago
-
UAE, European Parliament bolstering relations13 hours ago
-
Winners of 9th Xposure International Photography Awards announced13 hours ago
-
Inaugural cohort graduates from Executive Diploma in Sustainability Programme, bolstering UAE climat ..13 hours ago
-
UAE President receives phone call from Indonesian President13 hours ago