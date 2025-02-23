Investopia 2025 to develop innovative insights into future investment, finance opportunities in global economic landscape

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2025) ABU DHABI,23rd February, 2025 (WAM) – Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi, will host the fourth edition of ‘Investopia’ under the slogan ‘Harnessing MegaForces,’ on 26 and 27 February. The global event will witness the participation of more than 100 speakers from government leaders, ministers, investors, entrepreneurs, decision-makers, economists, high-net-worth individuals, and major investment funds from about 20 countries, in the presence of 2000 participants as well as representatives of a range of international financial and economic institutions and organizations.

This edition will be inaugurated by Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, and Chairman of Investopia, and will witness the participation of a number of UAE officials, including Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment; Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Alia bint Abdullah Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship; Ohood Bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future; Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to the UAE President; Mariam bint Mohammed AlMheiri, Head of the International Affairs Office at the Presidential Court and CEO of 2PointZero; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority, member of the Executive Council, Managing Director and CEO of Mubadala Investment Company; Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT).

Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Chairman of Investopia, said: “The hosting of the fourth edition of Investopia under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court underscores our wise leadership’s dedication to solidifying the UAE's position as a global partner and attractive and influential economic hub in the sectors of the new economy.”

He noted that this edition will create an effective bridge to communicate and promote dialogue among business communities, empowering them to expand and invest in sectors of the new economy and capture promising investment opportunities in emerging markets, as well as build productive economic and trade partnerships that support the development of sustainable financial models, and highlight the potential and components of the investment and business environment in the UAE.

“This edition will, for the first time, witness the holding of a series of global business forums and roundtables that will bring together local, regional and global investors and entrepreneurs. It will also see several discussion panels on the future of entrepreneurship and empowering emerging enterprises to grow and prosper,” he added.

Through its three pillars ‘Investopia Dialogue,’ ‘Investopia communities,’ and ‘Investopia MarketPlace,’ the fourth edition of ‘Investopia’ will witness more than 51 panels and discussions that will highlight the investment climate in the UAE and many global markets and recent trends in investment in sectors of the new economy, particularly fintech, artificial intelligence, circular economy and the health sector. Dialogues will also discuss ways to transform promising opportunities in emerging markets across the region, Africa, and Asia into economic and investment projects that support sustainable economic development and strengthen the connection between advanced and emerging economies.



These sessions will also discuss geopolitical changes in the region and the world and their impact on the economy, investment decisions made by corporate owners and new global trends covering the vital investment role of sovereign wealth funds in developing and emerging markets. They will also address the importance of business accelerators and incubators in supporting startups and financing entrepreneurial projects based on advanced technologies, and the future of the circular economy amidst the accelerated global transition towards sustainability and its supporting policies. The sessions will also highlight the UAE's vital role in developing international economic partnerships and supporting active investments in global markets, and influential models in the government and private sectors launched from the UAE to form global leadership models.

The “Investopia 2025” will host 15 roundtable meetings focusing on creating new solutions to address funding gaps in the climate technology sector, cutting-edge initiatives driving the transition to circular economic models, and the importance of investments in emerging European markets boasting rapidly growing key sectors.

The “Investopia 2025” is set to host international business forums, including the “Arab, Central Asia and Azerbaijan Business Forum,” the “China-Arab Entrepreneurs Summit,” and the “Future 100 Forum” on entrepreneurship in the country.

In line with the outputs of the Doha Declaration unveiled during the Third Arab Economy and Cooperation Forum with Central Asian States & Azerbaijan convened in Doha in April 2024, the inaugural "Arab Businessmen and Investors Conference with the Countries of Central Asia and Azerbaijan" will be hosted by the UAE in Abu Dhabi on the sidelines of the Investopia. The Primary objective is to strengthen economic and investment partnerships between both regions, establish an interactive forum for the private sector from both sides and achieve integration among major regional economic events.

Furthermore, Investopia 2025 will host a new edition of the China-Arab Entrepreneurs Summit, which will act as a remarkable platform to explore new opportunities in entrepreneurship activities and propel China-Arab collaboration across different sectors and fields. The objective is to highlight the trade and investment enablers to enhance partnerships between business communities.

The second edition of the “100 Future Forum” brings together many entrepreneurs, start-ups, venture capital funds, incubators and business accelerators in the country. These start-ups showcase exceptional and innovative frameworks in the new economy. The two-day forum features a series of activities, including the announcement of the second batch of “Future 100,” selected from a large pool of companies in judging panels of experts, businessmen, and leaders in the private sector.

The speaker line-up for Investopia 2025 includes a group of leaders, experts, and decision-makers. Additionally, the participant list features a distinguished group of investors and prominent businessmen.

Investopia 2025 has a diverse network of partners that includes several esteemed government and private organisations, national and global companies, and international banks. Among these key partners are the UAE Ministry of Investment, ADQ, Mubadala, the National CSR Fund “Majra”, Emirates Development Bank (EDB), Standard Chartered Bank, WIO Bank, Zero One Hundred, middle East Economy, Sino-International Entrepreneurs Federation (SIEF), DHL, EFG Consulting, Euro Atlantic Consulting & Investment, NG9 Holding, and Solaax.