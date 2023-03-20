Investopia brings together Italian, European companies in Milan to explore investment opportunities

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Mar, 2023) The global investment platform, Investopia, will hold its next event titled "Investopia Europe" on 19th May in Milan, the financial and business capital of Italy. The event will bring together prominent companies from Italy and across Europe to explore investment opportunities in the sectors of the new economy.

"Investopia Europe" event, which is among the key outcomes of Investopia 2023 conference, is being organised in partnership with Milan-based EFG Consulting, a company specialised in strategic and operational marketing and internationalisation strategies.

The partnership was signed during Investopia 2023 conference by Abdullah Al Saleh, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy and Dr. Giovanni Bozzetti, President of EFG Consulting, in the presence of Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Chairman of Investopia.

“Investopia Europe” event will focus on three main topics: “The future of Family Businesses”, “Investing for Growth between responsibility and sustainability” and the “Future Investment Trends in Luxury”.

Abdulla Al Saleh said, “We are delighted to announce the first-ever Investopia event in Europe, which will be organised in cooperation with EFG Consulting. This event is set to bring together thought leaders and investors interested in exploring investment opportunities in the sectors of the new economy. We are confident that this event will add substantial value to the Investopia community, our global partners, and the investment community in Italy and Europe in particular.”

“It is wonderful and exciting for us to have the possibility to bring an event of global significance to our Country” said Dr. Giovanni Bozzetti. “In this way, a greater number of Italian – as well as European – companies will have the opportunity to open up to new investment opportunities, and engage with the most important leaders in the sector and increase their skills and knowledge.

The goal is to offer a one-of-a-kind platform that will offer all leaders the opportunity to open their business vision towards new realities such as that of the United Arab Emirates, oriented towards becoming the new world business centre".

The United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Italy announced elevating their bilateral relations to the ‘Strategic Partnership’ level.

Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri visited Milan in February 2022 heading a high-level economic delegation, as part of an expanded visit to Italy, where he met with CEOs of more than 15 leading Italian companies in the fields of pharmaceutical industries, environmental solutions, green investment, fashion, shipping services, software solutions, and investment fund management.

Al Marri, and the accompanying delegation, also visited the headquarters of the Made Industrial Competence Centre in Milan, which is specialised in supporting companies in the path of digital transformation and adopting applications of the fourth industrial revolution, and is one of the most important innovation and digitisation centres in Italy.

Investopia conference 2023 focused on the theme “Envisioning Opportunities in Times of Change” and three sub-themes: Envisioning Opportunities in Today’s Economy, The Future of the Wealth of Nations, and Growth Opportunities in Times of Decarbonisation.

The conference this year included 35 sessions and roundtables, and brought together more than 2000 participants like investors, government officials, thought leaders and entrepreneurs, from more than 40 countries.

