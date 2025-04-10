Investopia, Deutsche Bank highlight UAE’s evolving business environment

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Apr, 2025) Investopia and Deutsche Bank organised an exclusive conference to highlight recent developments in the UAE's business environment and explore investment opportunities across key sectors—particularly in retail, manufacturing, tourism, technology and other sectors of the new economy.

The conference also underscored the UAE's competitive advantages and strategic enablers available to family enterprises, investors, and international businesses looking to establish or expand their presence in the country.

The conference brought together nearly 30 officials and business leaders from the UAE's government and private sectors. Among the distinguished attendees were Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, UAE Minister of Investment; Mohammed Al Hawi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Investment; Omar Suwaina Alsuwaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology; and a number of officials from relevant authorities.

The conference was also attended by a high-level delegation from Deutsche Bank, led by Claudio de Sanctis, Member of the Management board and Head of Private Bank Deutsche Bank AG. They were joined by 50 global investors and entrepreneurs.

Alsuwaidi emphasised that the UAE, under the guidance of its wise leadership, has embraced innovative and forward-looking national visions and strategies to create a competitive and ideal investment environment in line with global best practices. This approach has transformed the UAE into a leading destination for business and investment regionally and globally, with UAE markets now housing more than 1.1 million private companies and economic entities.

During the conference, Alsuwaidi stated, "The UAE continues to strengthen its position as a global hub for the new economy, in line with the 'We the UAE 2031' vision. We are working to enable investments in priority future sectors, such as financial technology, circular economy, smart transportation, and advanced manufacturing."

Supportive platforms such as Investtopia contribute to accelerating this orientation by promoting dialogue, building partnerships, and stimulating investment flows into these vital areas.

These efforts have attracted more than $30.6 billion in FDI, up 35 percent compared to that of 2022, and has ranked second globally as the largest recipient of new project investments in 2023.

Alsuwaidi urged the conference's participants to take advantage of the opportunities and possibilities offered by the UAE, among which are a vital strategic location that connects the East with the West and the North with the South; a competitive business environment that allows up to 100 percent foreign ownership of companies and provides of over 2,000 economic activities, tax reductions, and long-term residency options tailored for investors and businesspeople.

In addition, he highlighted the presence of numerous free economic zones for establishing businesses in the country, in addition to a comprehensive economic legislative framework that encourages their expansion into the new economy sectors.

Commenting on the conference, Saad Osseiran, Head of Private Bank middle East at Deutsche Bank, said, "As we mark 26 years of Deutsche Bank's presence in the UAE, beginning in Abu Dhabi, we were proud to co-host this important platform with Investopia. The conference underscored the UAE's ongoing efforts to position itself as a destination for forward-looking investment and economic partnership."

The conference featured a presentation on the 'National Investment Strategy 2031' and its role in enhancing the UAE's attractiveness for FDI in the priority sectors. It aims to solidify the UAE's position as a leading global investment hub and leverage the opportunities available within its investment landscape.

This strategy aims to double total FDI inflows between 2025 and 2031 to approximately 30 percent of the total investments in the country, which currently stands at 15 percent. The goal is to increase this to AED1.3 trillion and to triple the total FDI balance to reach AED2.2 trillion by 2031, accelerating sustainable economic growth.

