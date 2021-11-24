Investopia investment summit to link economy of present to future, with UAE leading the way: Economy Minister

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Nov, 2021) Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, has announced that the first edition of the Emirates Investment Summit ‘Investopia’ will take place on 28th March 2022, featuring the attendance of more than 50 leaders and change-makers from around the world. It will witness the participation of 300 government officials, investors and the private sector experts and academics.

The announcement came during a press conference organised by the Ministry of Economy at its headquarters in Dubai, attended by a large number of local and international media.

The summit will host the largest global business incubators and accelerators, to launch 100 innovative ideas and new business opportunities in the world, the region and the UAE.

Speaking at the press conference, Bin Touq said, "The UAE is an ambitious young country with a unique vision and leadership, boasting a most flexible and active economy that is capable of generating opportunities in the region. The country is also working continuously to invest in future sectors and attract and embrace talent from all over the world to be partners in our transformation towards an economic model based on knowledge and advanced technology and capable of driving sustainable growth."

He continued, "We have come together here to mark the launch of Investopia – a global summit from the UAE to the world – which will be a platform for dialogue on the future of world economies. Investopia is not a summit based in the UAE alone; it is a global summit that begins from the UAE. Through this platform, we are offering a new space to formulate innovative models for the future business environment and partnership patterns that will generate new investment opportunities, capable of promoting growth to unprecedented horizons.

"

He explained that Investopia is one of the main strategic initiatives within the first set of the ‘Projects of 50’ that was announced by the UAE government. It is designed to provide a new space for dialogue on future investment opportunities.

It also supports national economic priorities and investment-attraction programmes with an ambitious goal of strengthening the flow of inward investments and attracting AED550 billion worth of foreign direct investment (FDI) into the UAE over the next nine years, to eventually reach AED1 trillion by 2051.

He added that Investopia consolidates the country's position as a thriving global hub for business, capital and foreign investments and is the first platform that unifies all national investment opportunities and development projects from all emirates in line with the vision and ‘Principles of the 50.’ These prospects are spread across the main priority sectors, including information and communication technology, education, health, transportation, and supply and supply chains, logistics, entertainment and media, financial technology, energy, water and space.

The UAE has successfully attracted foreign investments totalling AED420 billion over the last 10 years at an average growth of 11 percent. Meanwhile, the total value of the country’s outward flow of investments amounts to AED450 billion during the same period, with an average growth of 36 percent.