ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Mar, 2025) The fifth edition of Investopia will take place in Abu Dhabi from 31st March to 2nd April 2026. It will run over three days instead of two, based on growing interest from existing and new participants.

The aim is to create an annual global platform for investment talks, bringing together leaders, ministers, senior officials, decision-makers, business people, investors, entrepreneurs, and economic experts from around the globe for this UAE event.

Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Chairman of Investopia, said, "The outputs of the 4th edition of Investopia have achieved remarkable success in opening up new opportunities for global investment in new economic sectors such as Fintech, AI, circular economy, e-commerce, space, and healthcare. It has devised strategies and visions to foster private sector growth in these vital fields, moving towards circular and sustainable economic models."

In addition, it aims to forge strategic partnerships with local and foreign companies and organisations. This edition attracted over 132 speakers and 19 ministers from 20 countries, with a turnout of more than 3,000 participants worldwide.

He continued, "In next year's edition of Investopia, we will seek to organise a unique and distinguished economic event that boosts its global presence in business communities. This endeavour highlights the UAE's significance as a pivotal economic, investment, and trade hub linking East to West and North to South. It acts as a bridge between advanced, growing, and emerging economic sectors, in line with the UAE's efforts to reinforce its position as a leading global hub for new economy initiatives.

"

Investopia 2026 features several productive events organised in partnership with key local, regional and global partners. They include diverse discussion panels and roundtable meetings to enrich the global discourse on future investment opportunities in new economic sectors.

The goal is to shape the latest international financial trends, find suitable solutions for the economic challenges experienced by the global economy, highlight promising investment opportunities in the UAE and offer insights into the means of leveraging them by investors and business people. It will also explore the role of sovereign funds and mega investment funds in funding developmental initiatives.

This edition will dedicate a day to organising a global forum on entrepreneurship and small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). It features extensive regional and international participation, with UAE government entities focused on entrepreneurship, as well as business incubators, accelerators, venture capital funds, and entrepreneurs.

The event primarily encourages start-up owners to expand into future economic sectors and facilitates access to funding, investment opportunities, and partnerships.

Investopia will work to enhance the benefit of the global presence of the Global Investopia series of events and discussions, which will commence this year in more than 10 cities across Europe, Asia, Africa, and America, to attract the largest base of investors, business leaders, capital owners, wealth holders, and entrepreneurs.

The event is supported by a diverse network of government and private sector partners, leading national and global corporations, and international banks.