IOM Saddened By Loss Of Dozens Of Lives In Migrant Boat Tragedy Off Yemen
Muhammad Irfan Published August 05, 2025 | 11:00 PM
NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Aug, 2025) The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) is profoundly saddened by the tragic loss of life after a vessel carrying 200 migrants capsized off the coast of Shuqrah, in Yemen’s Abyan Governorate on 3 August. At least 56 people are reported dead, 14 of them female, with many of the victims believed to be Ethiopian nationals. The total number of those missing stands at 132. So far 12 survivors, all male, have been found.
This heartbreaking incident highlights the urgent need to address the dangers of irregular migration along the Eastern Route.
Immediate lifesaving assistance and protection for vulnerable migrants must be prioritised, alongside targeted efforts to tackle the root causes of irregular migration, said the IOM in a statement today.
IOM urges stronger international and regional cooperation to prevent further loss of life by expanding safe and regular migration pathways, enhancing coordinated search and rescue efforts, protecting survivors, and supporting their safe, dignified return and sustainable reintegration in their countries of origin.
