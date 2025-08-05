Open Menu

IOM Saddened By Loss Of Dozens Of Lives In Migrant Boat Tragedy Off Yemen

Muhammad Irfan Published August 05, 2025 | 11:00 PM

IOM saddened by loss of dozens of lives in migrant boat tragedy off Yemen

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Aug, 2025) The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) is profoundly saddened by the tragic loss of life after a vessel carrying 200 migrants capsized off the coast of Shuqrah, in Yemen’s Abyan Governorate on 3 August. At least 56 people are reported dead, 14 of them female, with many of the victims believed to be Ethiopian nationals. The total number of those missing stands at 132. So far 12 survivors, all male, have been found.

This heartbreaking incident highlights the urgent need to address the dangers of irregular migration along the Eastern Route.

Immediate lifesaving assistance and protection for vulnerable migrants must be prioritised, alongside targeted efforts to tackle the root causes of irregular migration, said the IOM in a statement today.

IOM urges stronger international and regional cooperation to prevent further loss of life by expanding safe and regular migration pathways, enhancing coordinated search and rescue efforts, protecting survivors, and supporting their safe, dignified return and sustainable reintegration in their countries of origin.

Related Topics

Dead Yemen Male August All

Recent Stories

2.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Khor Fakkan: NCM

2.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Khor Fakkan: NCM

3 minutes ago
 IOM saddened by loss of dozens of lives in migrant ..

IOM saddened by loss of dozens of lives in migrant boat tragedy off Yemen

3 minutes ago
 DIB reports AED3.7 bn in net profit for H1/25

DIB reports AED3.7 bn in net profit for H1/25

3 minutes ago
 Turkish Airlines ready to start direct cargo servi ..

Turkish Airlines ready to start direct cargo service from Faisalabad: Serekan So ..

11 minutes ago
 Deputy Commissioner leads Youm-i-Istehsal rally in ..

Deputy Commissioner leads Youm-i-Istehsal rally in Usta Muhammad

11 minutes ago
 CCP calls for stakeholders input on fertilizer sec ..

CCP calls for stakeholders input on fertilizer sector study

11 minutes ago
Israel kills an average of 28 Palestinian children ..

Israel kills an average of 28 Palestinian children daily in Gaza: UNICEF

14 minutes ago
 PTI's protest regarding the release of Imran Khan ..

PTI's protest regarding the release of Imran Khan has failed: Additional Secreta ..

14 minutes ago
 AJK PM reaffirms resolve to continue ongoing free ..

AJK PM reaffirms resolve to continue ongoing freedom movement till it reaches t ..

14 minutes ago
 "Kashmir Exploitation Day:Massive Protests Across ..

"Kashmir Exploitation Day:Massive Protests Across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa"

14 minutes ago
 Two killed in Quetta road accident

Two killed in Quetta road accident

14 minutes ago
 Two killed, one injured in Karachi firing

Two killed, one injured in Karachi firing

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East