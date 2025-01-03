IOM Warns Of Winter's Devastating Impact On Displaced Palestinians In Gaza
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 03, 2025 | 06:30 PM
GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jan, 2025) The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) is deeply alarmed by the devastating impact of winter rains and freezing temperatures on displaced Palestinians in Gaza, adding to the unparalleled humanitarian catastrophe.
"Vulnerable people, including at least seven infants, have died from hypothermia, and these tragic deaths underscore the urgent need for shelter and other help to get to the people of Gaza immediately,” said Amy Pope, IOM Director-General.
In a statement today, she added that heavy rains and flooding have overwhelmed displacement sites and makeshift shelters. “Families are left exposed to harsh conditions, struggling to repair damaged tents from months of use. Systematic access constraints, as reported by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), have severely hindered aid delivery, with only 285,000 people receiving shelter support since September 2024.
As of mid-December, the Shelter Cluster, a coordination group of UN, international and local humanitarian organisations, estimates at least 945,000 still urgently need winterisation assistance, such as thermal clothing, blankets, and tarps to seal-off shelters from the rain and cold.
IOM has delivered nearly 180,000 emergency shelter items to partners inside Gaza since mid-November and has over 1.5 million more winter supplies—sealing-off kits, tents, bedding kits —ready at warehouses and entry points, but severe access restrictions prevent them from reaching those in need.
IOM reiterates its urgent call for a ceasefire to enable the safe and immediate delivery of life-saving aid to those in desperate need. IOM also renews its call for all parties to adhere to international humanitarian law, ensure the protection of civilians, release of all hostages and allow safe, rapid, unimpeded and sustained humanitarian access.
