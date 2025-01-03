Open Menu

IOM Warns Of Winter's Devastating Impact On Displaced Palestinians In Gaza

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 03, 2025 | 06:30 PM

IOM warns of winter's devastating impact on displaced Palestinians in Gaza

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jan, 2025) The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) is deeply alarmed by the devastating impact of winter rains and freezing temperatures on displaced Palestinians in Gaza, adding to the unparalleled humanitarian catastrophe.

"Vulnerable people, including at least seven infants, have died from hypothermia, and these tragic deaths underscore the urgent need for shelter and other help to get to the people of Gaza immediately,” said Amy Pope, IOM Director-General.

In a statement today, she added that heavy rains and flooding have overwhelmed displacement sites and makeshift shelters. “Families are left exposed to harsh conditions, struggling to repair damaged tents from months of use. Systematic access constraints, as reported by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), have severely hindered aid delivery, with only 285,000 people receiving shelter support since September 2024.

As of mid-December, the Shelter Cluster, a coordination group of UN, international and local humanitarian organisations, estimates at least 945,000 still urgently need winterisation assistance, such as thermal clothing, blankets, and tarps to seal-off shelters from the rain and cold.

IOM has delivered nearly 180,000 emergency shelter items to partners inside Gaza since mid-November and has over 1.5 million more winter supplies—sealing-off kits, tents, bedding kits —ready at warehouses and entry points, but severe access restrictions prevent them from reaching those in need.

IOM reiterates its urgent call for a ceasefire to enable the safe and immediate delivery of life-saving aid to those in desperate need. IOM also renews its call for all parties to adhere to international humanitarian law, ensure the protection of civilians, release of all hostages and allow safe, rapid, unimpeded and sustained humanitarian access.

Related Topics

United Nations Gaza Died September All From Million Rains

Recent Stories

IOM warns of winter's devastating impact on displa ..

IOM warns of winter's devastating impact on displaced Palestinians in Gaza

2 minutes ago
 Punjab University Hailey College of Commerce (HCC) ..

Punjab University Hailey College of Commerce (HCC) signs MoU

7 minutes ago
 ADSCC develops virus-free, clinical-grade induced ..

ADSCC develops virus-free, clinical-grade induced pluripotent stem cells

17 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi ALC expands global presence in 2025

Abu Dhabi ALC expands global presence in 2025

32 minutes ago
 DXB set for record-breaking start to 2025 with 4.3 ..

DXB set for record-breaking start to 2025 with 4.3m guests in 15 days

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid celebrates his Accession Day b ..

Mohammed bin Rashid celebrates his Accession Day by honouring his wife Sheikha H ..

1 hour ago
PITB, UK-Pakistan Trade & Investment Board Partner ..

PITB, UK-Pakistan Trade & Investment Board Partner to Boost Youth-Centric ICT In ..

1 hour ago
 Rupee gains 08 paisa against dollar

Rupee gains 08 paisa against dollar

7 minutes ago
 World Future Energy Summit 2025 shines light on Mi ..

World Future Energy Summit 2025 shines light on Middle East’s sustainable citi ..

2 hours ago
 HMC provides medical care to over eight million pa ..

HMC provides medical care to over eight million patients in 2024

3 minutes ago
 Video featuring Hania Aamir, Yashma Gill performin ..

Video featuring Hania Aamir, Yashma Gill performing energetic dance goes viral

3 hours ago
 19-year old Indian girl takes her own life during ..

19-year old Indian girl takes her own life during live Instagram stream

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East