ION, Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority announce sustainable ride-hailing service on World Electric Vehicle Day

Sharjah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Sep, 2020) The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority, SRTA, has partnered with the UAE-based sustainable mobility solutions company ION to launch a new on-demand ride-hailing service in Sharjah, with a fleet of electric vehicles, EVs, including Tesla Model S and Model 3 by the end of 2020.

The service will first be available to the emirate and then will expand to the rest of the UAE.

The announcement coincides with World Electric Vehicle Day, a day marked to recognise the importance of global e-mobility.

Electric vehicles produce fewer lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions and exhaust emissions than convention vehicles, which help to improve air quality in urban centres. Through its services, ION’s fleet of electric vehicles has covered 2.3 million kilometres to date, offsetting over 13,500 tonnes of carbon dioxide.

In addition, ION will take all necessary precautions such as the disinfection of vehicles pre- and post-rides will be taken to ensure passengers are safe. ION’s drivers are also highly qualified, and 40 percent of ION’s drivers are female. They will also offer culturally appropriate transport and assurance for family-oriented commuters.

"Sharjah RTA relies on clean energy whenever possible in support of the UAE leadership’s initiatives to transition towards a green economy and sustainable development. This will only happen by adopting and embracing sustainable innovations in the field of transportation, which will contribute to achieving our plan towards an environmentally and civilised sustainable transfer.

Such an approach is in line with the vision of His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, regarding the need to adopt the most sustainable methods in the Emirate to further enhance its position as an environmentally friendly city," said Yousef Saleh Al Suwaiji, Chairman of the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority, SRT.

"To achieve more energy-efficient transportation systems, which contribute to reducing carbon emissions from traditional fuels, the authority also operates 750 hybrid taxis that operate with electricity and gasoline, which contributed to reducing the percentage of pollutants and carbon emissions in Sharjah," Al Suwaiji added.

Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO of Bee’ah and Chairman of ION, said, "Through this partnership with Sharjah RTA, we are combining our expertise with a wider mobility network to help raise a more sustainable quality of life for residents in Sharjah."

During the COVID-19 pandemic, ION’s electric vehicles and drivers were deployed, pro bono, for the quick transport of Sharjah Medical District’s doctors to facilitate home visits and COVID-19 testing around the clock. In addition, ION’s fleet was utilised for medicine logistics services by University Hospital Sharjah for fast and efficient deliveries.

ION is also working to develop the UAE’s infrastructure for mainstream electric vehicle adoption by setting up public charging stations across Sharjah.