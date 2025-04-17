Open Menu

IPS 2025 Concludes With Record Global Attendance

Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2025 | 08:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2025) The 21st edition of the International Property Show (IPS 2025), organised by Dubai Land Department, concluded yesterday at Dubai World Trade Centre, drawing 30,720 visitors from 174 countries.

The event hosted over 300 exhibitors representing key real estate markets including the United States, China, Spain, Indonesia, Poland, Saudi Arabia, and the Sultanate of Oman, while facilitating cross-border partnerships and showcasing cutting-edge developments.

Over 100 panel discussions and workshops featured 261 speakers offering insights into real estate innovation, investment trends, and sustainability.

Participants expressed strong satisfaction, with several exhibitors confirming new deals and planning expanded participation in future editions.

Specialised sessions included the Institutional Investors Conference and the IPS Women Conference, which highlighted strategic investment opportunities and women’s leadership in the sector.

Majid Al Marri, CEO of the Real Estate Registration Sector at Dubai Land Department and Chairman of the IPS Organising Committee, said the event supports Dubai’s Real Estate Strategy 2033 by fostering transparency, innovation, and global investment.

Dawood Al Shezawi, President of IPS, emphasised the quality of discussions and business outcomes, underlining IPS’s role in connecting global developers and investors.

On the final day, Dubai Land Department officials presented initiatives to Chinese investors, including the Real Estate Tokenisation Project and Smart Rental Index.

India’s NAR-INDIA also participated, highlighting the country’s market growth and investor potential.

Developers showcased major projects such as BEYOND Developments’ The Mural in Dubai Maritime City, Union Properties’ Takaya in Motor City, and WUJHA DEVELOPMENT’s Central 7 in Muscat, designed for LEED Gold certification.

DHA City Karachi introduced Indus Hills, reflecting its commitment to sustainable urban living.

IPS 2025 concluded by celebrating innovation and excellence as key drivers shaping the future of regional and global real estate.

