IPS 2025 Kicks Off In Dubai With Wide International Participation
Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2025 | 07:15 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2025) The 21st edition of the International Property Show (IPS 2025) opened today at the Dubai World Trade Centre and will run until 16th April, with participation from more than 300 exhibitors representing 85 countries and an expected attendance of over 25,000 visitors.
IPS 2025, inaugurated by Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director-General of the Dubai Land Department, is a prominent international platform that brings together top developers, investors, and decision-makers from around the world to discuss the latest real estate trends and showcase new projects and smart technologies, enhancing Dubai’s status as a leading global destination for real estate investment and development.
This year’s edition coincides with the launch of the Dubai Real Estate Sector Strategy 2033, which aims to reinforce the emirate’s position as a global capital of real estate by promoting transparency, encouraging innovation, and establishing an integrated and sustainable investment environment.
Bin Ghalita emphasised that the organisation of this global event reflects growing confidence in Dubai’s real estate market and embodies the role of the Dubai Land Department in enabling communication across all stakeholders in the real estate ecosystem.
He noted that the exhibition supports the objectives of the Dubai 2033 strategy, enhances the emirate’s global competitiveness, maintains market balance between supply and demand, and supports comprehensive economic growth.
The Dubai Land Department is showcasing several strategic initiatives, including “Real Estate i” for global promotion of the real estate sector, the “She Pioneers” initiative to empower women in the real estate market, and the “Real Estate Tokenisation Project” based on blockchain technology, among others.
The first day of the exhibition featured a series of panel discussions as part of the main conference and the “Institutional Investors Conference,” with the participation of global experts exchanging insights on the future of the real estate sector and supporting a sustainable investment environment in Dubai.
The second day will include the “IPS Women 2025” conference, organised in collaboration with the Women’s Council of Realtors, aimed at empowering women and enhancing their role in leading the future of the real estate sector.
