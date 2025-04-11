IPS 2025 To Open In Dubai On April 14
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 11, 2025 | 07:15 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Apr, 2025) The 21st edition of the International Property Show (IPS 2025) will take place from 14th to 16th April at the Dubai World Trade Centre, featuring more than 300 exhibitors from across the globe.
The event will highlight a wide range of real estate projects, innovations and investment opportunities, with over 16,000 visitors expected. Key exhibitors include Kleindienst Group, BEYOND Developments, Union Properties, Danube Properties, Reportage Properties, Sobha Realty, BinGhatti Properties, Samana Group and NAR India.
Participants from the United States, Indonesia, Mexico, Poland, Greece, China, Spain, Georgia, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Oman will join, alongside prominent Names from Pakistan such as DHA Quetta and DHA Gujranwala.
Dawood Al Shezawi, President of IPS, said the show aims to bring together investors and stakeholders, showcase global trends and technologies, and promote sustainable, high-yield investment opportunities.
Josef Kleindienst, Chairman of Kleindienst Group, described IPS as a platform for showcasing future-ready, sustainable luxury developments.
Adil Taqi, CEO of BEYOND Developments, said the event supports Dubai’s Real Estate Sector Strategy 2033 and advances premium real estate through innovative waterfront living concepts.
Union Properties CEO Amer Khansaheb highlighted IPS as a key opportunity for building partnerships focused on sustainable development.
Rizwan Sajan, Chairman of Danube Properties, underlined the importance of affordability and innovation, noting the company’s 1 percent payment plan.
Reportage Group reiterated its commitment to quality and timely delivery, leveraging its debt-free model, while Sobha Realty’s Ashish Parakh noted the event’s role in reaching global investors and driving industry benchmarks.
Muhammad BinGhatti, Chairman of Binghatti Developers, called IPS a platform where vision meets opportunity, reflecting the company’s drive to merge lifestyle, art and architectural innovation.
