IPS Congress 2025 Highlights Future Trends In Real Estate Sector
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 23, 2024 | 10:32 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Dec, 2024) The 21st edition of IPS Congress, set to be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from 14th to 16th April 2025, will provide a leading global real estate platform to showcase the latest real estate projects and future trends in this vital sector.
The exhibition marks a pivotal turning point for investors, high-net-worth individuals, and family offices looking to explore luxury real estate as viable investment options.
The Congress will offer participating real estate developers the opportunity to showcase their residential projects to both local and international investors, helping them expand their reach into new markets.
This collaboration between developers and investors highlights the importance of such exhibitions in shaping the dynamic real estate landscape.
IPS Congress 2025 will focus on five main pillars: IPS Real Estate, IPS Future Cities, IPS Startups & PropTech, IPS Design, and IPS Services.
