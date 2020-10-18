Iran-backed Houthi militia fires ballistic missile in Sa’dah, Yemen

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Oct, 2020) A ballistic missile launched by the Iranian-backed Houthi militia on Sunday from Sana’a fell in Sa’dah governorate in Yemen, the Joint Forces Command of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen, said.

In a statement, the Arab Coalition’s spokesman Colonel Turki al-Maliki said, "The terrorist, Iran-backed Houthi militia launched a ballistic missile from (Sana’a) governorate this morning (Sunday, 18th October 2020), using civilian objects as a launch site. The missile fell short (159) km after launch in Yemeni soil in Sa’dah governorate.

"

The Houthi militia continues its flagrant violations of the International Humanitarian Law by launching ballistic missiles that fall indiscriminately on civilians and population centres, threatening the lives of hundreds of innocent civilians.

The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition will continue to undertake all deterrent, rigorous measures to protect civilians in Yemen, and safeguard regional and international security, al-Maliki concluded.