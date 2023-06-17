UrduPoint.com

Iran, US, Netherlands, Great Britain Make Men's Semi-finals At IWBF Wheelchair Basketball World Championships – Dubai

Muhammad Irfan Published June 17, 2023 | 02:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jun, 2023) With their sights set on a historic medal, Iran men became the first team to enter the semi-finals of the IWBF Wheelchair Basketball World Championships – Dubai 2022 here on Friday.

In a thrilling and high-intensity match, Iran pipped Germany 70-68 to enter the semi-finals for second consecutive time after their appearance in Hamburg 2018 Worlds.

Later, Netherlands and USA men joined Iran in the top-four beating Canada and Australia in other exciting matches. While Netherlands overcame Canada 68-53 after close third and fourth quarters, thanks to Mendel Op Den Orth’s 32-point show, USA rallied to beat Australia 47-32 riding on Steve Serio’s efforts (14 points).

Meanwhile, defending champions Great Britain defeated Italy 72-44, with Gregg Warburton top scoring with 32 points.

In the women’s events, defending and Paralympic champions Netherlands defeated USA 66-57 in a close contest to top Group A and will meet Canada in their quarter-finals.

Canada meanwhile beat China 54-50 in their last Group B match.

However, Great Britain women fell at the hands of Australia in the last league game 63-52. Australia meet Germany in the quarters who overcame Japan 61-52.

The road to Paris 2024 Paralympic Games begins at the World Championships here as top four teams earn a slot each to the continental championships, the podium finishers of which will qualify for Paris 2024.

