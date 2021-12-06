UrduPoint.com

Iranian President Receives Delegation Headed By Tahnoun Bin Zayed

Iranian President receives delegation headed by Tahnoun bin Zayed

TEHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Dec, 2021) President Ebrahim Raisi of the Islamic Republic of Iran today received a delegation headed by H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser.

During the meeting, which took place in Tehran, the two sides discussed prospects of consolidating bilateral ties and explored an array of issues of common interest.

Sheikh Tahnoun conveyed to the Iranian President the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and their wishes of further wellbeing, prosperity and development for Iran and its people.

The Iranian President reciprocated the greetings and wished the UAE leaders continued progress and development.

