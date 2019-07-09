UrduPoint.com
Iranian weapons, support for Houthi terrorist militias threaten regional, international security, says Al Maliki

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jul, 2019) RIYADH, 8th July 2019 (WAM) - The Arab Coalition supporting the legitimate government in Yemen said on Monday that Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula and the Iranian-backed Houthi militias forged a strong relationship, especially following the coup against the legitimate government in Yemen, Saudi Press Agency, SPA, reported on Monday.

Colonel Turki Al Maliki, the official spokesman for the Coalition Forces, said a successful operation carried out inside Yemen on 3rd June 2019 led to the arrest of the Emir of Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, AQAP, in Yemen, known as Abu Osama Al Muhajir, who is the financial controller of the organisation. Some other members of the AQAP were also arrested along with Al Muhajir, the spokesman said at a press conference on Monday evening in Riyadh.

The coalition forces are continuing to eliminate al-Qaeda and other terrorist organisations in Yemen, Al Maliki said.

He detailed the latest status of the operations to restore the legitimate government in Yemen, targeting the Houthi militias with the support of the Yemeni army.

The breaches and violations committed by the Houthis posed a threat to the regional international security, the spokesman said.

He noted that Iranian-backed Houthi militias continued to violate international humanitarian law through drone attacks on citizens and residents of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and inside Yemen.

Al Maliki explained that Iranian weapons and support for Houthi militia threatened the regional and international security. Referring to the report of the United Nations Verification and Inspection Organisation ,UNVIM, in Djibouti, he said the Houthis disrupted the relief efforts being carried out by the humanitarian organisations in Yemen.

The spokesman also detailed the efforts of King Salman Humanitarian Aid And Relief Centre, KSrelief, and the Saudi Programme for the development and reconstruction of Yemen.

