Iraq condemns Israeli provocative statements against Saudi Arabia

(@FahadShabbir)

BAGHDAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Feb, 2025) The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs has strongly condemned the provocative statements of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding the establishment of a Palestinian state on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia territory.

In its statement today, the Ministry stressed its categorical rejection of these remarks which represent a blatant violation of the Kingdom’s sovereignty and an assault on the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people. In addition to its violation of the norms of international law and the Charter of the United Nations.

"As the Foreign Ministry expresses Iraq’s full solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, it affirms its consistent position in supporting the security, stability and sovereignty of states, and underlines that any violation of the national sovereignty of any state is completely rejected.”